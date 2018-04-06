Yu Darvish, Cubs looking for more from $126 million pitcher in next start

MILWAUKEE – He won’t have to worry this time about heat, humidity or debut jitters.

But he might want to think about a curve ball, a changeup and better location.

Yu Darvish, the $126 million newcomer to the Cubs’ rotation, gets no soft landing Saturday as he tries to rebound from a rough Cubs debut, against a Brewers team expected to challenge the Cubs for the National League Central title this year.

“There will be a lot of opportunities for me to face them,” Darvish said through his interpreter. “So I hope to put in a very nasty image as a pitcher to [division rivals].”

Darvish plans to throw more than one of his vast number of pitches against the Brewers on Saturday.

Darvish, the one of the top signings in baseball during the off-season, struggled with command during a rough outing in Miami on Saturday, walking two, hitting two with pitches and throwing barely half (59) of his 102 pitches for strikes.

One night after the bullpen got taxed in a 17-inning game, Darvish was able to get through just 4 1/3 innings, gave up five runs and afterward talked about dehydration from Arizona as a possible factor.

He also threw only fastballs and sliders in that start, something that is not in the Cubs’ game plan for the man with a thousand pitches – and something Darvish acknowledges needs to change in his next start.

“I’ve got a lot of pitches,” said Darvish of one reason the Cubs liked the fit for the next six years within their pitching infrastructure. “So I’d like to use those and combine them all for my next outing. That’s something I’m working on more than just the command of my fastball.”

To that end, Darvish had his most extensive session yet with Cubs pitching strategists Mike Borzello and Tommy Hottovy, going over video and concepts for more than an hour on Thursday afternoon.

“I certainly can take advantage of that data,” he said.

And maybe this, too: The Brewers have seen him only once in his career, and not at all during spring training this year. He gave up three runs in five innings of a 3-2 loss last August while pitching for the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“I have to take advantage of it,” he said. “And I hope to.”