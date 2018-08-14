Counting on Yu? Cubs ‘hopeful,’ Theo says after Darvish’s encouraging sim game

The last thing the Cubs are thinking with Yu Darvish at this point of an absentee season is that he’s going to be the September cavalry that rides in and rescues the starting rotation the final weeks of the season.

But the way the Cubs reacted to his three-inning simulated game Tuesday, their big-ticket free agent could be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment just in the nick of time to create that kind of expectation.

“He competing well out there and spinning the ball really well,” team president Theo Epstein said after watching the 55-pitch performance, suggesting the next step will be a rehab start, barring a setback.

That could be as soon as Sunday or Monday at Class A South Bend, with just enough time left in the minor-league season to get three or four starts, depending on which day he starts and the between-starts schedule.

“We’ll see how he feels. It’s been a long road back so there’s no point in rushing him now,” Epstein said. “We probably have one chance, given where we are on the calendar to get this right so that’s the priority.”

Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since May, suffered a setback with the soreness near his elbow during his lone rehab assignment the first time around, in June. The Cubs have been painstakingly deliberate with his throwing progression since a second medical opinion and cortisone shot a few days after that.

The Cubs, who acquired veteran lefty Cole Hamels at the trade deadline to bolster the shaky, depleted rotation, aren’t pinning their division-title hopes on the stretch-drive boost Darvish might offer.

“I don’t think you ever get to that point,” Epstein said. “None of us can predict exactly what the outcome’s going to be so you just have to be prepared for all the possible outcomes, and you never want the performance of any one player to be the linchpin for the success of a club because if you are you’re being irresponsible and setting yourself up to fail.”

That said, Darvish – who wasn’t available to media after the sim game – seems to be banking on an impactful return,

“I think he wants it. The guys around him every day feel that,” Epstein said. “He’s really eager to get out there and compete, and in the sim game when [Victor Caratini] put a good swing on his fastball he came back and threw the next one a little bit harder and was mixing all his pitches.

“He’s going about his business like someone who’s on a mission to come back and help this team.”

The club’s expectation at this point?

“We’re hopeful,” Epstein said, “and we’re trying to do everything we can to put him in a position to succeed, and right now there have been a lot of good signs, which is certainly better than where we were six weeks ago.”