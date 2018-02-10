Yu Darvish deal with Cubs quiets winter noise of uprising by NL Central rivals

So much for a new world order in the National League Central.

When the Cubs agreed Saturday to a six-year, $126 million deal with right-hander Yu Darvish, it not only filled their final rotation opening with the top-ranked free agent starter on the market, but it also delivered a powerful counterpunch to big moves made by the division-rival Cardinals and Brewers earlier in this winter.

The signing won’t cost the Cubs a compensatory draft pick because Darvish was traded during the season last year, making him ineligible for a qualifying offer.

The deal, pending a physical, puts Darvish in uniform just ahead of Tuesday’s spring reporting date for Cubs’ pitchers and catchers.

New Cubs catcher Chris Gimenez, left, with new Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish in 2014.

It also replaces the Cubs’ biggest free agent loss of the winter, Jake Arrieta, who remained unsigned Saturday – but who could be the next big domino to fall in a contentious, slow-moving free agent market that finally may see the dam break with Saturday’s potential market-setting contract.

Darvish, 31, is a four-time All-Star who is one full season removed from Tommy John surgery. He’s 17-17 with a 3.70 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 48 starts since returning after missing all of the 2015 season.

Assuming continued health, he could be the most significant player added in the division during a winter in which the Cardinals traded for Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Brewers added outfielders Lorenzo Cain (free agent) and Christian Yelich (trade from Marlins).

He joins Jose Quintana (July trade) and Tyler Chatwood (December signing) as newcomers to the rotation since the start of last season – a trio the Cubs expect to be a sizable collective upgrade over Arrieta, John Lackey and Brett Anderson.

Including Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs’ 2018 rotation includes three All-Stars (nine selections between Lester, Darvish and Quintana), an ERA champ (Hendricks) and three pitchers with a combined five top-four Cy Young finishes.

All are under club control through 2020.

The fourth-largest contract in Cubs history puts the Cubs firmly back in the driver’s seat in the division, especially after spending early in the off-season to deepen the bullpen and bringing back every starting hitter from a lineup that scored the second highest total of runs in the National League last year.

They join the Nationals and Darvish’s last team, the Dodgers, among the top contenders in the NL.

The Cardinals and Brewers both have been trolling the free agent waters for another starting pitcher, too, and could threaten that tier of contenders by signing Arrieta. Both have made offers to the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner.

On a larger scale, the Darvish signing is expected to be the one industry insiders have waited to break free a winter-long free agency freeze that has seen only the relief pitcher market move at a traditional pace.

Players union officials, agents and players have become increasingly vocal in taking shots at MLB and the teams for engaging in what appears to be lockstep thinking in salary ranges and contract-length offers this winter.

Darvish’s contract is the largest by both measures this winter, following increasing accusations that industry collusion has suppressed the market.

“There’s nothing to it,” Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said recently of the accusations.

As big as Darvish’s contract is, the top starting pitcher on the market was projected by many in the fall to get bigger offers, based on comparable players and recent markets.

Cubs executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer are part of a chorus of league execs who point to “macroeconomic” issues affecting this year’s market, including relatively low luxury-tax payroll thresholds in the new collective bargaining agreement and a star-studded top of the class in next year’s market.

For now, the larger industry effect of the Darvish signing appears to be the one that could play out on the field this summer.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub