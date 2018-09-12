Yu Darvish undergoes ‘debridement surgery,’ Cubs expect him ready for 2019

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish took the latest step in his effort to get back onto the pitching mound by undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right elbow Wednesday. The club expects Darvish to be 100 percent for spring training in 2019, which would give him a chance to rebound from the disappointment of this year.

Arthroscopic debridement surgery is a procedure that involves cleaning and removing thickened, infected or dead tissue from an area. In the case of Darvish, the clean-out came in his right elbow, which has been the source of problems for the right-hander all year.

Darvish underwent the surgery after receiving a second opinion on his status from Dr. James Andrews, the same man who performed successful Tommy John surgery on the pitcher in 2015.

The Cubs shut down Darvish for the rest of the 2018 season on Aug. 21 after an arthrogram MRI exam revealed a stress-reaction bone bruise at the back of the elbow. The bad news came after an aborted minor league rehab start that lasted just one inning.

Spring training for the Cubs begins in Arizona on Feb. 23 with a matchup against the Brewers. They’re slated to play 34 spring exhibitions before the regular season starts March 28 on the road against the Rangers.

Darvish appeared just five times for the Cubs during his debut season, in which he earned a $25 million salary. He recorded a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 40 innings of work.