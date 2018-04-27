Yu Darvish finally gets past 5th with 6 strong innings as Cubs edge Brewers

Yu Darvish was cruising along in his second start at Wrigley Field while wearing a Cubs uniform when the right-hander reached the dreaded fifth inning … and managed to get through it unscathed.

Looking much more like the starter the Cubs envisioned when they doled out $126 million for the big-ticket free agent this winter, Darvish was brilliant during a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on a frigid Friday at Wrigley Field. Darvish went six innings and yielded an unearned run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts but ended up with his third no-decision of the season after the bullpen coughed up a 2-1 lead.

But helped along by Darvish’s outing, the Cubs pulled out the win, their fourth in the last five games. They reached a season-high three games over .500 when they scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Javier Baez two-out grounder. Brewers shortstop Eric Sogard couldn’t corral the sharply hit ball and Addison Russell crossed the plate with the winner.

Darvish exorcized some demons by making it past the fifth inning without imploding. In his previous two starts—both losses–Darvish gave up a combined nine runs on 14 hits in the fifth as opposing hitters got their measure of the veteran the second and third time around the batting order.

Yu Darvish delivers a pitch against the Brewers on Friday at Wrigley Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“There may be situations in the future where I might encounter similar problems … but this is certainly a confidence booster,” Darvish said afterward through a team interpreter. “I’ll just keep going.”

Darvish and the Cubs fell behind early thanks to some shaky defense. The normally reliable Jason Heyward dropped a pop fly by Lorenzo Cain for an error and the Brewers’ leadoff hitter eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar.

The Cubs responded in the bottom of the first with two runs off Brewers starter Brent Suter with Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo each driving in runs via singles.

Eventually, the game reached the fifth inning but this time Darvish didn’t buckle as he started it with strikeouts of Sogard and Manny Pina—the latter on a 64-m.p.h. curveball–before giving up a single to Suter and issuing a walk to Cain. With some of the crowd of 35,579 chanting “Yuuuuu,” Darvish then got Christian Yelich to tap back to the mound for an inning-ending ground out.

“I put the pitcher on base so in that sense it was similar to last time I pitched so I’m glad I was able to get out of it,” said Darvish, who lowered his ERA from 6.86 to 5.26. “It was a relief.”

After loading the bases in the seventh thanks to some wildness from Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, the Brewers knotted it at 2-2 on a Yelich sacrifice fly off Brian Duensing that a howling wind kept in the ballpark. That set the table for the bottom half when the Cubs plated the final run of the game.

Carl Edwards Jr. and Brandon Morrow sealed the deal as the Cubs improved to 13-10 on the season with their second one-run win in a row over their Central Division rivals.

“Games like that where you are kind of rolling ahead and they come back and then we put on the press and then let (Morrow) come into the game to finish it, are good ones,” outfielder Ian Happ said.

Above all, the strong outing by Darvish was the most positive aspect of the day.

“That was above and beyond good stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he did a great job.”