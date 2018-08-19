Cubs’ Yu Darvish leaves rehab start after one inning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wait ’til next year?

One inning into his first rehab start of comeback attempt No. 2 this season, Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish walked off the mound — done for the day, and perhaps for quite a bit longer than that.

Darvish, pitching for the Cubs’ Class A South Bend affiliate, was throwing warmup tosses before the second inning Sunday against the Great Lakes Loons. After snapping off a breaking ball, Darvish looked to the dugout, a trainer visited the mound and, in short order, Darvish left the game.

This was not what the Cubs were hoping for, clearly. Darvish, who turned 32 Wednesday, was the hoped-for final piece of the rotation puzzle as the team heads toward its fourth straight postseason. And his return to active pitching seemed especially important after starter Mike Montgomery went on the disabled list this weekend with shoulder inflammation.

Yu Darvish pitches June 25 for the South Bend Cubs during a Class A rehab start. | Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP

“Getting Darvish back has been important all the way through,” manager Joe Maddon said Saturday in Pittsburgh. “This is unexpected, not good — Monty’s hurt. But, in a perfect world right now, Tyler [Chatwood] throws well, Monty’s not out too long and Yu pitches well on Sunday. … I want to believe that’s what’s on the verge of happening, and it’s definitely a possibility.”

Perhaps not anymore. Darvish, who signed with the Cubs in the offseason for six years and $126 million, could remain stuck on a 1-3 record and 4.95 ERA until next season. That’s premature, of course, but the Cubs and their fans had better start wrapping their heads around that possibility now.

Darvish hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since May 20. He threw a five-inning rehab start here June 25, which seemingly went well, but shut it down as pain persisted near his right elbow.