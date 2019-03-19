Cubs RHP Yu Darvish leaves Cactus League game with finger injury

The Cubs' Yu Darvish throws against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Mesa, Ariz. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Right-hander Yu Darvish left the Cubs’ game agains the Mariners on Tuesday with an apparent finger injury.

The Cubs later said he had a blister on his right ring finger.

In his fourth outing this spring, Darvish allowed five hits, one earned run, while walking two and striking out six in 4⅔ innings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.