Cubs RHP Yu Darvish leaves Cactus League game with finger injury
MESA, Ariz. — Right-hander Yu Darvish left the Cubs’ game agains the Mariners on Tuesday with an apparent finger injury.
The Cubs later said he had a blister on his right ring finger.
In his fourth outing this spring, Darvish allowed five hits, one earned run, while walking two and striking out six in 4⅔ innings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.