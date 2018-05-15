Yu Darvish lifted after 4 innings in Cubs 3-2 comeback win over Braves

ATLANTA – That’s one way to keep Yu Darvish from melting down in the fifth inning.

Don’t let him anywhere near it.

In his first start in 13 days Tuesday in Atlanta, the Cubs’ $126 million enigma was through four innings at 61 pitches when manager Joe Maddon decided he’d pitched enough in a game the Cubs eventually won 3-2 with a ninth-inning comeback.

The abbreviated start won’t do anything to rehab the first impressions he has made since signing that six-year deal in February.

After returning Tuesday from a bout of flu that had him on the 10-day DL, Darvish gave up three hits and two walks, and left with the score 1-1.

His fourth inning – in which he gave up a two-out homer to Ender Inciarte – arguably was his least stressful.

Dehydration? Viral caution? Soft landing for a pitcher who had failed four times in six starts to pitch out of the fifth inning before this one.

“I’ll watch him,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game, adding that Darvish wouldn’t be on a pitch count. “If he looks fatigued, of course that’s different. But his arm’s not hurt. We gave him enough time between starts to get his strength levels back up. I’m just going to watch him, period.”

Not for long.

The early exit meant Darvish remains winless seven weeks into his first season with the Cubs.

The Cubs did at least snap their two-game mini skid with back-to-back one-out doubles by Albert Almora and Addison Russell in the ninth tying the game, and Ben Zobrist’s two-out opposite-field single driving home the go-ahead run.

Braves rookie sensation Ronald Acuna had given the Braves the lead in the eighth with a two-out line-drive home run to center off Carl Edwards Jr.

Maybe Darvish is well enough Sunday in Cincinnati that he pitches a season-high seven innings of dominant baseball against the Reds, and the fifth-inning drama starts to fade.

He did tell Japanese media on Sunday he was not 100 percent and cautioned that he might not be on Tuesday.

But until then the head-scratching continues over the pitcher who essentially replaced Jake Arrieta in the rotation.

“It’s going to kick in,” Maddon said. “Obviously we’re looking for it sooner rather than later. It’s a new situation, with all that that encompasses. He just hasn’t ben on top of his game yet.”

Maddon referenced the two games against the Brewers in which Darvish went six innings, allowing one earned run total (no decisions in both).

“We kind of saw what it can look like – what it’s gonna look like,” Maddon said. “You know how patient I am. I know it’s going to happen.”

The Cubs took the lead Tuesday night in the top of the fourth after Willson Contreras started a new week the way he left off last week – doubling to right-center leading off the inning.

After two outs and a walk, the Cubs got an unearned run when Russell struck out but the ball skipped away from catcher Kurt Suzuki – who then threw it past first for an error as Contreras came all the way around to score.

Darvish lowered his ERA this season to 5.56.

Maddon was asked over the weekend whether he was worried about Darvish’s mental state.

“Honestly, I’m not,” he said. “The guy’s been good for so many years; he has an outstanding arm. I think sometimes he gets a little bit speeded up in what he’s doing. He and I have talked about that.

“But there’s too much success there for me to be worried about that. He would not be in the position he is if that were in fact true.”