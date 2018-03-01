Yu Darvish scratched from Thursday’s start for Cubs because of stomach bug

MESA, Ariz. — The much anticipated Cubs debut of $126 million pitcher Yu Darvish has been delayed by flu-like symptoms the right-hander has dealt with for the past few days.

Darvish was scratched from Thursday’s scheduled start against the Rockies and instead will throw a simulated two innings in the bullpen. The Cubs say he will return to the game schedule in five days to pitch Tuesday against the Dodgers — his former team.

Right-hander Alec Mills starts Thursday in Darvish’s place.