Yu Darvish scratched from Thursday’s start for Cubs because of stomach bug

Cubs 03/01/2018, 09:38am
Gordon Wittenmyer
MESA, Ariz. — The much anticipated Cubs debut of $126 million pitcher Yu Darvish has been delayed by flu-like symptoms the right-hander has dealt with for the past few days.

Darvish was scratched from Thursday’s scheduled start against the Rockies and instead will throw a simulated two innings in the bullpen. The Cubs say he will return to the game schedule in five days to pitch Tuesday against the Dodgers — his former team.

Right-hander Alec Mills starts Thursday in Darvish’s place.

 

Yu Darvish | Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

 

