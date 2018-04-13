Yu Darvish struggles in Wrigley Field debut with Cubs in 4-0 loss to Braves

The last time Yu Darvish pitched at Wrigley Field, he was in his element — an almost balmy 67-degree October night when he beat the Cubs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was not quite as pleasant on Friday afternoon when Darvish made his Wrigley Field debut in a Cubs uniform against the Braves. Not by a long shot. In fact, it must have seemed like mid-winter to Darvish — 42 degrees at first-pitch with a wind-chill factor of 34 degrees.

And the results weren’t as pleasant as well. Darvish struggled from the start, allowed a three-run homer to Preston Tucker in the fifth inning and soon after was knocked out in a 4-0 loss before a chilly and disappointed crowd of 29,775. The Cubs had four hits off starter Anibal Sanchez and relievers Sam Freeman and A.J. Minter to fall to 6-7. That’s not quite where the Cubs expected to be against what seemed like a very playable schedule in the first three weeks, but still the same record they had after 13 games last season, when they went 92-70 and won the Central division title.

The weather might or might not have been a factor for Darvish. For the record, it was by far the coldest game Darvish has started since coming to the big leagues form Japan in 2012. His previous coldest start was in 55-degree weather in San Francisco in April of 2014.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish hands the ball to manager Joe Maddon after he was pulled in the fifth inning, trailing the Braves 4-0, on Friday at Wrigley Field. Darvish allowed four runs on nine hits, four walks and four strikeouts in his first start at Wrigley Field with the Cubs. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Or it could be that Darvish (0-0, 6.00 ERA) still is trying to find his rhythm in his first month with the Cubs. He didn’t make it out of the fifth inning in his first start at Miami before pitching to form against the Brewers last week — two hits, one run, nine strikeouts in six innings.

“The big thing with him,” manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game, “is I see him gain a rhythm during the game — I’d like to see him get into that rhythm sooner. There’s a rhythm involved — slow, slow, slow and quick at the end of the delivery. And then all of the sudden he finds his thing. [Once] he figures that out, he’ll dominate most games from the first-inning on.”

Darvish never found any kind of rhythm against the Braves. He had just one 1-2-3 inning and allowed four runs on nine hits with four walks, a balk, a wild pitch and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

He did a nice job of pitching out of trouble through four innings. He retired Kurt Suzuki on a short pop-up to second base with runners on second and third to end the first inning. He got Ozzie Albies on a tap back to the pitcher with the bases loaded to end the second inning. And he reired Sanchez on a bunt with a runner on second to end the fourth. The out was recorded when Sanchez — clearly running inside the foul line — was called for runner’s interference after Willson Contreras’ threw sailed past Kris Bryant at first base.

But he was unable to squirm out of more trouble in the fifth. After Albies doubled to right and advanced to third on a balk, Darvish struck out Freddie Freeman for the second out. But a wild pitch to Nick Markakis alloweed Albies to score for a 1-0 Braves lead.

Darvish lost it from there. Markakis singled, Suzuki doubled and Tucker hit a three-run homer just inside the right-field foul pole to give the Braves a 4-0 lead. After a walk, a single and a walk to Sanchez, Darvish was pulled.

The Cubs’ hitters provided no support. Contreras bounced to shortstop with the bases loaded in the third inning, but that was the only time the Cubs had more than two base runners. Sanchez (1-0, 1.29 ERA) allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings.