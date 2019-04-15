Yu Darvish survives walks to beat Marlins for first win as a Cub since May

MIAMI – Depending on your level of faith in the man or your optimism in the world at large, Yu Darvish either is on the verge of a breakthrough with the Cubs or just a more affable version of the same, unstable vial of nitroglycerin he was in eight starts last year.

On Monday night at Marlins Park, he pitched a season-high 5 2/3 innings to earn just his second victory since signing with the Cubs last year – first since May 20 – as the Cubs beat the Marlins 7-2 before their smallest crowd of the year (9,888).

Yet even as he faced the worst lineup he likely will see this season, the pitcher with the best velocity and stuff in the rotation put runners on base in all but one inning, including four walks and a hit batter – twice flirting with disaster after retiring the first two batters of an inning.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon professes faith in Darvish.

Darvish in victory Monday night.

“And I’ll tell you why: because it’s trending right,” Maddon said before the game.

Darvish in four starts this season has now pitched 2 2/3, four, 5 1/3 and 5 2/3 innings, with at least marginally improving results.

“Every outing I’ve seen a little better,” said Maddon, who reiterated that in the previous outing, Wednesday on a bad-weather night against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, he pulled him only for the ground-ball reliever in an attempt to get an inning-ending double play.

“I’m also trying to help him mentally,” Maddon said. “He left the ballpark that day giving up a couple runs [that inning], but I still think he felt good about how he pitched that day.”

Darvish seemed to trust the conditions enough that night that he didn’t walk a batter for the first time as a Cub – in stark contrast to Monday against the worst lineup in the National League.

He loaded the bases after retiring the first two batters in the first with a 3-0 lead, walked the Nos. 7 and 8 hitters leading off the second (which led to a run) and issued a fourth walk, followed by a single, after retiring the first two hitters in the fifth.

He failed to match his Cubs career high of six innings in large part because he hit Lewis Brinson with his 96th pitch of the ninth with two out and nobody on in the sixth – lifted in favor of Kyle Ryan at that point.

“I’m working from the perspective of try to let him go deeper and deeper and deeper and have him leave the ballpark feeling good about himself,” Maddon said.