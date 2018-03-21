Yu Darvish’s exes live in Texas, but Cub pitcher makes sure he’s not forgotten

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Yu Darvish, the Cubs’ new megadeal pitcher, faced his former team, the Rangers, for the first time since being traded by Texas to the Dodgers last summer after 5½ years with the Rangers and pitched on of his best games of the spring in a 5-1 victory at Surprise Stadium.

“I drove myself here today, and as I got closer to the stadium, it was nice seeing the scenery I was used to,” Darvish said in Japanse through his translator.

He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in six innings, allowing only three hits, including a home run to Juan Centeno leading off the third.

“I heard some heckles from the opponents’ side, but that got me relaxed, and I had fun out there,” said Darvish, who also was cheered as he left the dugout for the clubhouse.

Darvish earlier this spring / John Antonoff photo

Feeling the draft blowing out to left field

Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber, the No. 2 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2013 and ’14 drafts, respectively, both homered to stake Darvish to an early lead.

Bryant’s first homer of the spring, a two-out, three-run shot to left-center in the second, was his first of the spring. Schwarber’s leadoff shot the opposite way to left in the third was his fourth.

Regular-season pain

The Cubs on Wednesday began a final-week stretch of playing the regulars in the lineup everyday and managing game situations (shifts, etc.) like they will in the regular season.

How authentic was this one? First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has led the league in getting hit by pitches two of the last three years, was hit on the arm in his second at-bat (and stayed in the game).

Nine men out: Relievers Steve Cishek, the side-arming former closer, and Carl Edwards Jr., the hard-throwing future closer, finished off the game by setting down the final nine Rangers batters in order.

Cishek faced the first five, giving way to Edwards, who finished the eighth with a strikeout before a quick ninth.

On deck: Cubs at Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz., Jose Quintana vs. Chris Stratton, 9:05 p.m. Thursday, 670-AM.

