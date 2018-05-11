Yu don’t say: Cubs’ Yu Darvish (flu) won’t pitch at home in return from DL

Yu Darvish won’t have to worry about any adverse weather or fan reaction when he returns from the disabled list after that bout with the flu.

Instead of returning to the rotation Monday, when he’s eligible, at home against the Braves, Darvish will go Tuesday instead, against the same team in Atlanta.

“We arranged that,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We want to give him one extra day so we’re going to push him to Tuesday, and Quintana will come back on Monday.”

Darvish (0-3, 6.00 ERA) has failed to pitch out of the fifth inning in four of his six starts, including last week against the Rockies, when he was booed as he left the mound in an 11-2 loss.

Yu Darvish | Michael Thomas/AP Photo

He was scratched from his next start, Tuesday against the Marlins, because of the flu – the subsequent 10-day DL move allowing the Cubs to add bullpen help while he recovered.