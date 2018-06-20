Yu ready? Darvish eyes quick return to Cubs rotation after impressive ‘sim’ game

The way Yu Darvish looked during a simulated game Wednesday, the Cubs think he could be ready to make a minor-league rehab start Monday.

The way the big right-hander felt Wednesday, he might need, what…?

“One,” Darvish said, before his translator could deliver the question in Japanese. “Just one.”

Barring a setback and assuming Darvish has a good handle on his rehab needs, that one minor-league rehab start – probably at Class A South Bend – would put him on track for a return to the Cubs’ rotation June 30 or July 1 against the Twins at Wrigley Field.

Darvish (shown with pitching coach Jim Hickey between "innings" of Wednesday's simulated game) believes he needs only one minor-league rehab start before returning to the Cubs' rotation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

So much for speculation he might be out until after the All-Star break.

That would be two weeks before the break for his return from triceps soreness – and a reboot to a season that hasn’t come close to meeting expectations since he signed that $126 million deal in February.

Darvish (1-3, 4.95 ERA) already has spent more than a month on the DL in what has amounted to a mental breather as much as a chance to recover from any lingering triceps issues.

“I felt good,” Darvish said through his translator of the 51-pitch simulated game – saying he felt especially sharp with his fastball and slider. “There was some anxiety beforehand, but it turned out to be better than I expected.”

Darvish, who had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in 2015 after initially being shut down in spring training for a triceps injury, twice referred Wednesday to his elbow when talking about his current process.

When asked the source of his “anxiety,” he said: “Definitely the elbow aspect. The anxiety came from whether I could throw at 100-percent condition. That was the main part of the anxiety.”

With a fresh start, the Cubs are optimistic Darvish can provide a big boost to a rotation that has performed especially well over the past three weeks (2.64 ERA). And they look at the time off as a benefit by the time he gets to August and September.

“He looked free and easy. He was throwing all his pitches,” said general manager Jed Hoyer, who joined team president Theo Epstein, manager Joe Maddon and pitching coach Jim Hickey overseeing Wednesday’s session. “He ended with a split so I felt like if he’s doing that he feels pretty good.”

Maddon: “Outstanding. … You can’t ask for anything more. He looked that good.”

Hoyer emphasized the Cubs won’t rush Darvish through the next phase. And the club won’t finalize the schedule for that first, 60-65-pitch rehab start until evaluating Darvish Thursday.