Yu turn? Darvish chases away Wrigley boos in focused, aggressive start for Cubs

He didn’t get the win and didn’t even get the six innings he seemed well on his way to completing.

But Cubs starter Yu Darvish got his “Yuuuus.”

Whether his first Wrigley Field start in 11 months on Wednesday marks a turning point as a Cub for the polarizing pitcher, the 77-pitch performance against the Pirates for now showed the most focus, and maybe even toughness, of his 11 with the club.

No matter what the sixth-inning hook after two weak-contact infield hits said about the team’s thoughts on the matter.

Darvish, whose fortitude was questioned at times last year before an elbow injury sidelined him in late May, was aggressive from the outset Wednesday on the coldest night he had pitched in his career.

Despite the 5-2 loss to the Pirates, Darvish’s performance was a welcome sight for a Cubs team in need of production from its $126 million right-hander like never before, after putting ace Jon Lester on the injured list with a hamstring injury before Wednesday’s game.

With the game-time temperature at 40, the wind howling in from right-center and six of the seven fielders behind him wearing face masks to stay warm, Darvish took the mound with short sleeves and no face covering – then started pounding the strike zone.

The only runs he gave up while in the game came on the only two mistakes he made in the strike zone for two-out homers to left – the only place the wind wasn’t knocking down fly balls — by Francisco Cervelli in the first and Starling Marte in the third.

Earlier this week, he reiterated what he had said a month ago in spring training about how he envisioned returning to the mound this season after getting booed off it the last time he pitched there, on May 2:

“I don’t want ‘boo’ anymore,” he said that day in March. “I want ‘Yu.’ That’s all I want. I don’t want ‘boo’ anymore.”

This was part of the new, more confident, healthy, laughing, strike-throwing Darvish who spent all spring talking English to Chicago reporters and dropping one-liners on anyone within earshot.

And when he struck out Jason Martin to end a 1-2-3 second inning, he got what he was looking for – in full-throated roar from most of the 32,798 in attendance as he walked to the dugout.

Darvish walked seven in his first start of the year against former Rangers teammates in his return to Texas and then had a rough finish and fifth-inning exit in the rain in Atlanta last week.

The only thing that stopped him from throwing strikes this time was the manager, who pulled him with one out in the sixth after a pair of weak-hit, infield singles put men at the corners with the Cubs trailing 3-1.

When Joe Maddon pulled Darvish in his previous start with the score 1-0 and two men on, he said he wanted the pitcher to “feel good about himself.”

Nothing seemed to indicate that was necessarily an issue this time around, when manager Joe Maddon went to the mound and talked for several seconds into Darvish’s ear with apparent encouragement as he took the ball in the sixth.

Darvish finished with four strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter Wednesday.

Ground-ball pitcher Kyle Ryan took over but instead of getting the double play ball the Cubs sought, he gave up a run-scoring single for one run and added a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to allow the other inherited runner to score.

Until then every run in the game was scored on a home run.

That included Jason Heyward’s fourth in five games – the four already representing his highest total in a month as a Cub, with 17 games left in April.