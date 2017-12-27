Zach LaVine admits that he has run out of patience as waiting game continues

Zach LaVine has sat back the last few days and simply listened to all the chatter concerning his projected return.

His patience level in all of this?

“I don’t have any,’’ the Bulls guard said with a laugh on Wednesday.

Not that he should be blamed for that.

Physically, he feels fine in his recovery from February surgery to repair his torn left anterior cruciate ligament. He’s been practicing with both his Bulls teammates and the G-League Windy City Bulls for more than a month, and even insisted, “I know I feel like I can play right now.’’

Unfortunately for LaVine there are a lot of people that don’t agree with that opinion. At least not yet. And they happen to sign his checks.

The Bulls front office is taking an extremely cautious approach to his return, and now even coach Fred Hoiberg was walking back his own comments about LaVine’s expected early January return.

“I mean I’m just doing everything I can to get back,’’ LaVine said. “I feel good, but it’s a lot of people making decisions in this. So I have to trust them and they have to trust me, and then we have to get to a point to where I’m out here playing.’’

LaVine was asked if he thought the Bulls front office was proceeding with extreme caution because of all the headaches they had to go through with Derrick Rose’s return from ACL surgery. He was hoping that wasn’t the case.

“I don’t know,’’ LaVine said. “Derrick doesn’t have anything to do with me. I’m a different person, so I feel like it’s a little bit of both right now. My decision and theirs, and we’ll get to something very soon because I’m feeling good.’’

This week is big for LaVine, starting on Saturday when he starts the first day of six consecutive practices with full contact. If he comes out of that without any setbacks, LaVine, Bulls trainers and the front office will gather once again, and make some decisions on playing in several games with Windy City, and then when a realistic return date to NBA play would be.

What’s nice for LaVine is because he’s been watching film, as well as taking part in frequent practices, his feeling is that he will jump into the offense seamlessly.

“I’ve been practicing with everybody, going through all the actions and motions,’’ LaVine said. “It’s an offense for everyone. It’s not a single-player offense or made for just one guy in mind. It’s team based. We get out there on the run, shoot a lot of threes. Lot of pick and rolls, so it’s an offense that I think any scoring guard would love it.’’

Tip-ins

Former Bulls big man Joakim Noah was once again inactive in his return to Chicago. Noah has played in just four games for the Knicks this season, and was also inactive when New York played the Bulls on Dec. 9. … Doug McDermott was give the surprise start for New York on Wednesday. It was the first start of the season for the one-time Bull shooter.