Seafood restaurant hilariously roasts Bulls’ Zach LaVine over $78M contract

Zach LaVine might’ve just experienced a new low point in his life. On Sunday, the Bulls guard found himself at the butt of a Maryland-based seafood restaurant’s joke.

It all started with a Twitter user asking Jimmy’s Famous Seafood to open up a restaurant in Chicago. The request in itself was innocent.

Just finished this red-eye flight from Seattle to Chicago. I was sleepy as hell until I ran across @JimmysSeafood repeatedly slaughtering @peta I'm wide awake now. #OpenUpShopInChicago Zach LaVine hilariously got dissed by a Maryland-based seafood restaurant. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press — Q (@Kwenten75) August 26, 2018

Jimmy’s quickly responded: “If MJ comes out of retirement to play for y’all again, we’ll come along as part of the package, too.”

Keeping in mind that Michael Jordan has been retired since 2003, the initial Twitter user suggested LaVine could be a a solid alternative for Jordan.

How about Zach LaVine instead? Mike is 50 something and probably 250 #nothanks — Q (@Kwenten75) August 26, 2018

Clearly, Jimmy’s wasn’t a fan of LaVine’s major payday last month. The restaurant came back throwing shade at LaVine.

“How about you give us the 78 mil (sic) you wasted on LaVine, and we give you free crab cakes for life?” Jimmy’s tweeted.

Talk about shots fired.

The Twitter user seemed to think this was a good deal as he tweeted a gif offering a handshake at Jimmy’s. But then, LaVine jumped in to defend himself.

“I’m allergic to shellfish anyway,” LaVine tweeted with the shoulder-shrugging emoji.

Jimmy’s fired back: “And defense.”

And defense — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 26, 2018

LaVine couldn’t do anything but laugh.

“It was a good comeback can’t lie,” LaVine later tweeted.

It looks like LaVine might now be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder this season.