Zach LaVine gets the thumbs up and has first contact practice in LA

LOS ANGELES – It wasn’t about the progress Zach LaVine made in practice.

Not when the practice is a “light one’’ like Monday’s.

It was about the milestone.

LaVine ended the rehabilitation journey when his Los Angeles-based surgeon cleared him and his once-torn left anterior cruciate ligament for full contact on Monday morning, and is all set to start a new journey. One that he hopes will have him making his Bulls debut come mid-December.

“It should be,’’ LaVine said of that December timetable. “That’s what I’m going for at least. I’m going to see how practice goes, keep going through that, and keep my hopes high. As long as I’m progressing and I’m doing what I need to on the court, this thing could go fast and I could be out there playing with the guys.’’

He’ll be welcomed with open arms, not only by the guys, but by a coaching staff that is trying to turn the fortunes of the 3-11 start.

“Yeah, there’s no real timeframe I guess,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of LaVine’s eventual return. “It’s really going to be how he feels. Got him some light contact [Monday] just to get the process started. We’ll throw him out there and continue to try and get him to feel better.

“There’s going to be a mental hurdle that he’s going to have to clear as well. I know he’s excited, his teammates are excited, and the coaches are obviously excited, as well.’’

LaVine was one of the pieces in the Jimmy Butler draft-night deal, as the Bulls also added Kris Dunn and the draft selection that was Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen has already made an impact, Dunn is close to being named the starting point guard if he continues to play like he has the last few weeks, and with LaVine now set to return the rebuild will be off and running.

At least that’s how LaVine sees it.

“I just think it’s a feel,’’ LaVine said of the hurdles he still needs to clear. “I’ve got to get my rhythm, my timing. You know you’ve been out of basketball – contact-wise – for nine months, and that’s not going to come back in two or three practices. I have to get my timing down, once I get that and what I’m supposed to be doing in practice, I’ll be ready to go.’’

Mentally, well, let’s just say this isn’t a Derrick Rose situation. Every ACL rehab is different, but Rose’s was a drawn-out drama which included Rose refusing to take the court even when he was cleared by doctors.

LaVine is cut from a different cloth. At least one with less concerns about branding in it.

“You’ve got to get over it,’’ LaVine said of his mental approach. “They’ll be little missteps, but with me I feel like I’m pretty mentally strong. If you all tell me to go full blow right now, I’ll go up and try and dunk on somebody. I won’t even think about it, so I’m not going to change my game. You can’t change the way you think about it because that’s how I feel you can get hurt. So I’m going to go play the same way.’’

What Hoiberg and the staff now have to figure out is will LaVine just be thrown out there when he gives the nod, will he need G-League games under his belt, and what minute restrictions they’ll want on him?

That was for another day, however.

“I’ve been watching fil, watched them play,’’ LaVine said of the time off. “And just appreciate the game and what I’ve missed.’’