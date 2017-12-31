Zach LaVine has two practices down and four to go before decision time comes

WASHINGTON – Fred Hoiberg, Zach LaVine, and members of the Bulls front office are still on schedule to “get in a room.’’

Good news as far as the coach was concerned on Sunday, with LaVine now getting two consecutive practices under his belt in a final key stretch of his rehab.

“This is the start of a training camp-type workload for Zach with consecutive days of contact,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’ll get another good one [Monday]. The good thing is Windy City has a good little stretch here where they don’t play. They’ll be able to go hard and Zach will play a big part in those practices.’’

LaVine practiced with the Bulls on Saturday, and then started the first of four straight with the G-League Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

He will then finish with the NBA team on Thursday, and then comes decision time, as the organization will decide if he is ready to take the court for a regular-season game after going through February surgery to repair a tear of the left anterior cruciate ligament.

“Now that he’s able to string together consecutive days of contact, it’s a really important stretch,’’ Hoiberg said. “You don’t want to get too far ahead of it, but if he responds well to this stretch where he’s going through long practices, this is his training camp. If he does well through this stretch, we’ll all get in a room and put a plan together as far as when we want to see him back on the floor, how many minutes he’ll play initially when he is ready to come back.

“These six days will tell us a lot, if he’s ready or he needs a little more time.’’

There’s still a good chance that LaVine could play multiple games for Windy City, so even if he does get the thumbs up next week it doesn’t mean he’ll immediately be making his Bulls debut.

“Full on, full blast,’’ LaVine said when asked what he expected of the six-day marathon. “I expect to be sore. If I’m not sore, I wasn’t going hard enough. They’re calling it my training camp so I should be pretty damn sore.

“I’m starting to understand my body a lot more, understanding pain, soreness, different feelings you’re not supposed to feel and then things that are normal for your body. So I’ll judge that but I think I’ll be alright.’’

Making a point

Kris Dunn returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after he missed one game with tendinitis in his left knee. Not that Dunn was overly concerned with the injury.

According to the point guard, he went through a similar situation back in high school, so that’s why he felt confident that it was a small speedbump.

“I know it’s a normal situation,’’ Dunn said. “I had it in high school. Just a lot of minutes I’m not used to playing last year to this year. Just something I’ve got to adjust to.’’