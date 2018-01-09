Zach LaVine is all set to make his Bulls debut Saturday against the Pistons

Finally, a bit more clarity on the Zach LaVine front.

VP of basketball operations John Paxson met with the media before the Tuesday practice and announced that LaVine would make his Bulls debut Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, and will be restricted to just 20 minutes.

“He’ll start on 20 minutes and we’ll keep it that for a while,’’ Paxson said. “Medically Zach is ready to play.’’

LaVine underwent season-ending surgery last February to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, and the timetable for his return was nine months.

He was acquired by the Bulls in a draft-night deal that also brought in Kris Dunn and a swapping of draft picks, while sending perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

“First of all you have to understand what he’s been through,’’ Paxson said. “I know he’s excited to play.’’