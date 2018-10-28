The Bulls are Zach LaVine’s team for the time being, and the guard welcomes it

Zach LaVine doesn’t need to glance at the numbers to know the obvious.

With Bulls teammate Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) in street clothes for at least another two-to-four weeks, and the likes of Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) on the shelf until possibly late December, there’s no questions on whose team this is these days.

Sure, Jabari Parker is playing the role of a $20-million a year stowaway on the S.S. LaVine, every so often popping up from below deck to sneak a few good moments, but it’s LaVine’s show, and in so many ways.

Forget the 29.3 points per game for LaVine entering Sunday, which puts him fifth overall in the league, but take a look at his usage rate.

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.6 percent), Kemba Walker (35.1 percent) and Devin Booker (34.6 percent) ranked ahead of LaVine (34.4 percent) in that category, and with a depleted roster like the Bulls have don’t expect that to change for a while.

The 97-85 win over Atlanta on Saturday night was a good example of that, as LaVine basically took over the point guard duties from Cameron Payne, and come crunch-time in the fourth quarter, was the main facilitator for Fred Hoiberg’s offense.

“He was close to a triple-double,’’ Hoiberg said sarcastically.

Yes, he was, but not the good kind.

LaVine finished with 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and was a turnover shy (nine) of nabbing that triple-double, made easier to forgive with the win. What it showed, however, was just how much is going to be put on LaVine’s shoulders.

“Right now I’m going to have to carry that weight,’’ LaVine said. “I’m fine with the ball in my hands. Sometimes it’s good to get off the ball and play catch-and-shoot or just shooting guard, but I do like having the ball in my hands. I feel like I can create and get to the hoop. I feel like I have to make the right passes. I can’t squeeze them in there all the time.

“But you know, I played point guard growing up, I played point guard my first two years in the NBA. That’s helped me get to the place now where I can make the right reads and play both guard positions.’’

Opposing teams have sure taken notice of that.

In the Friday night loss to Charlotte, the Hornets showed LaVine a few double teams, and also blitzed him on pick-and-rolls. Atlanta even upped the ante, throwing more double teams at LaVine than the fifth-year player had admittedly seen at this level.

The philosophy was simple: Don’t let the high-flying LaVine beat us, and put the pressure on everyone else to score.

“Zach is a guy where again, if we can draw two to the ball and make the play, and spray out of it, we’re going to get open looks,’’ Hoiberg said of the double teaming and what’s likely to come. “The way he’s scoring the ball right now, he’s probably going to see some double teams. We’ve just got to make sure we’re in the right spots.’’

And LaVine has to make sure he finds them. Well, unless he decides he’s not really looking.

“I trust my teammates,’’ LaVine said. “I’ve got to get out of the double team sometimes, but sometimes I want to attack it as well. I know I can beat it. Regardless, I feel like I’m off to a good start, getting used to that going forward.’’

Not that LaVine will have much of a choice.

“That’s OK,’’ he said smiling. “This is what I worked for.’’