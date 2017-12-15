Zach LaVine needs his back to play nice in order to clear final hurdle

MILWAUKEE – Lauri Markkanen wasn’t alone in the back issue department on Friday.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Zach LaVine has also been dealing with some recent back soreness, but not enough to slow down his rehab process from last February’s left anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

The good news with LaVine is there now seems to be a more detailed finish line.

LaVine is now expected to start the final hurdle in his comeback, looking to get consecutive practice days in beginning on Monday.

“He’s got a little bit of back soreness right now,’’ Hoiberg said of LaVine. “Not unexpected with how much he’s increased his workload. Then when we go on the trip to Cleveland and Boston [next week], he will stay back and get practices with [G-League] Windy City.

“There’s a good chance he’ll meet the team out in Boston to get another practice with us and then after Christmas, we’ll have a better idea, get a better time frame I think for when we’ll get him back. But that is the next step in the process, to get him doing consecutive days of contact. That should happen here shortly. That should be the next week and a lot of it will depend on how his back responds.’’

The team is still deciding if LaVine will play a few games with Windy City, as well as exact minutes restrictions on him.

He will, however, eventually move into the starting two-guard spot, sliding Justin Holiday to the small forward and Denzel Valentine back to the bench.

Early January is still the target date for his return with the most logical timeframe being the Jan. 8 home game against Houston. The Bulls do have a road game on Jan. 5 in Dallas that would be a good landing spot, but the fact that it’s the first of a back-to-back with Indiana could red flag it.

Dunn deal

Kris Dunn is the first to admit that he plays the game with emotion, and if that means some moments of celebrating big plays on the court, as well as some good old fashioned trash talking to opposing players, so be it.

The second-year guard showed that side of him in the Summer League, and it wasn’t about to go away now that the games actually count.

“I think that’s just who I am and the team accepts it,’’ Dunn said of his antics. “They’ve seen it through training camp, they’ve seen it this summer, so they accept me. I’m very appreciative of that. The coaching staff, you know they like when I play with that energy, so that’s what I try to do, bring that energy.’’