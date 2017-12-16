Zach LaVine ready for a Bulls debut filled with shock and ‘awe’

Very little done in flight by another player has left Justin Holiday in awe.

The Bulls forward has seen hundreds of different players take to the air for dunks and acrobatic finishes, and while he appreciates the athleticism on many occasions, it’s almost been there, done that for the fifth-year player.

Then along came Zach LaVine.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ Holiday said with a laugh, when asked if he even finds himself caught up in watching LaVine when he attacks the rim. “You see how high that guy jumps? Of course it puts you in awe. It’s the same for all of us, man … fans, players … It amazes all of us. It amazes me.

“I mean any guy that can jump like that. Because I consider myself a very athletic person, but he’s jumping head over heels compared to what I can do. Really what a lot of us can do.’’

So of course LaVine’s teammates are getting excited about his expected early January return from last year’s left anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Just from an athleticism standpoint the Bulls will be changed overnight with the two-time NBA Dunk Contest Champion in their lineup.

Thumbing his nose at gravity is just a small portion of what LaVine will bring to the Bulls lineup, however.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has been busy drawing up sets for the 6-foot-5, two-guard since the summer really, and now that he has seen rookie Lauri Markkanen emerge, as well as a suddenly re-energized Nikola Mirotic, LaVine’s addition only adds to the playbook.

Hoiberg admittedly said on Friday that a lot of the offense has been transferred to his fours as of late simply because of the pressure Markkanen and Mirotic put on opposing defenses with their inside-outside games.

LaVine won’t change that philosophy completely, but he will be added to the mix, with a lot of two-man sets involving LaVine and either Markkanen or Mirotic, especially in pick-and-roll.

“That’s going to be tough to defend,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said. “The way Lauri can shoot, Zach can shoot, attack the switch. It’s almost like pick your poison.’’

Obviously the player most affected by LaVine’s return will be Denzel Valentine, who will likely find himself back on the bench, but Dunn’s game will be changed as well.

According to Dunn, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, though.

Yes, LaVine’s play-making also allows him to be a primary ball-handler – Dunn’s role when he’s on the floor – but Dunn considers it a chance to allow him to play with more freedom.

“If anything it’s going to make it easier for me because another shooter on the floor, and I can just kick it ahead, go do what you do and let me get an assist,’’ Dunn said. “That’s an easy assist right there. And when you have two athletic people, not saying you can gamble, but getting in the passing lane makes it tough for offensive players to get open.

“I can finally go in the corner and spot up.’’

What really has Dunn excited is LaVine’s new commitment to defense. That wasn’t always the case when both of them were in Minnesota last season, but from the early practice results for LaVine he looks like a new player in that department.

“In practices I’m seeing that his defense has definitely improved,’’ Dunn said. “I joke on him at least every practice because now he’s starting to read the offense a little better on the defensive end, so I think his defense is going to rise and that’s going to help.’’