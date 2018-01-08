Zach LaVine to make Bulls debut soon

After being sidelined for nearly a year with a torn ACL in his left knee, it’s only a matter of time before Bulls guard Zach LaVine will make his season debut. LaVine and his representatives are meeting with the Bulls’ front office and the coaching staff Monday afternoon to discuss his imminent return.

Coach Fred Hoiberg answered with caution when being asked about LaVine possibly returning later this week.

“We’re just trying to figure out the best day to get him back in uniform — for Zach [and] for the team,” Hoiberg said Monday morning after the team’s shootaround.

LaVine is arguably the centerpiece of the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler trade. But the Bulls haven’t been able to assess his full capabilities due to his injury from February. Despite not playing a single game for the Bulls yet this season, the team received some good news from G-league affiliate Windy City Bulls coach Charlie Henry.

“He looks good. He definitely looks good,” Henry told the Sun-Times after LaVine practice and scrimmaged with the team last week. “He has his athleticism really back. Definitely looks explosive out there. Looks like he’s moving really well.”

Although the Bulls haven’t seen firsthand what LaVine is capable of, Bulls guard Kris Dunn has when the two were teammates on the Timberwolves last season. Dunn said LaVine will bring a boost to the Bulls on the court.

“[LaVine is] a guy that can create and for others, too,” Dunn said. “He’s another playmaker on the court. To make the game a lot easier for everybody.

“I played with Zach last year. I understand his game. I know his spots and if he get the ball off the rim or someone pass it to him in transition let him go. … We know how to feed off each other. We know how to read each other. We’ve played together. It’s not difficult thing for us.”

LaVine, 22, will most likely start in the backcourt with Dunn replacing Justin Holiday who has been starting there. Holiday will likely move to the wing, which means Denzel Valentine will likely return to the bench once LaVine is fully integrated into the Bulls lineup. LaVine’s minutes will be restricted at first whenever he returns.

“In practice, it’s kind of hard to assimilate to a game,” Dunn said. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment [with LaVine on the court], but I think it’s going to be a good one. Zach is not a selfish player.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected LaVine 13th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA. During his first two seasons with the Timberwolves, LaVine averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assisters per game. He really started to pick up the pace with Minnesota last year before his season-ending injury. LaVine averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

NOTES: Nikola Mirotic has a stomach virus and wasn’t at the Bulls’ shootaround Monday morning. He’s doubtful to play against the Rockets Monday night at the United Center. Rockets’ James Harden is out against the Bulls Monday with a left hamstring strain.