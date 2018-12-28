Zach LaVine’s big second half sparks Bulls past Wizards, 101-92

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Bulls’ “Big Three” of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn seems like the watched pot that never boils. Just getting them on the court at the same time has been a chore.

But Friday night provided at least a glimmer of hope that the vaunted core might actually turn into a thing. LaVine, Markkanen and Dunn started for the first time this season. And after a slow start, a big second half propelled the Bulls to a 101-92 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

LaVine, still hampered by a bum ankle that had him on a restriction of 30 minutes of playing time, led the way with 24 points — 19 of them in the second half. Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Dunn had 13 points and eight assists.

“We played good,” LaVine said. “We’re trying to figure out our spots and when to attack and when to be aggressive, because there’s one ball out there. We’re all very talented scorers. But I think we played it really good and as long as we got the win, that’s all that matters. We’ll move forward. We’ll see how we keep playing it.”

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal as Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, back center, provides back-up. | Nick Wass/AP photo

Against a struggling (13-23) Wizards team playing without all-star guard John Wall — out with a sore left heel — the Bulls had a strong supporting cast. While LaVine (five points) and Markkanen (seven) struggled in the first half, rookie center Wendell Carter scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds. Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday added 10 points to give the Bulls six players in double figures.

But as the foundation of the rebuild, LaVine, Markkanen and Dunn commanded the attention. This was the first time all three had started since March 11 of last season.

And after an unimpressive first half, the Bulls found a bit of a rhythm with Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn on the floor in the third quarter — with LaVine’s verve and aggressiveness leading the way. At one point, LaVine (11) and Markkanen (three) combined for 14 consecutive Bulls points, with Dunn assisting on a three-point shot for each as the Bulls broke from a 51-all tie to take a 65-60 lead.

“I thought we got open looks when they were out there together,” coach Jim Boylen said. “The defense has to honor Lauri. They’ve got to be careful of Dunn. And they’ve got to bring two to him sometimes.

“So I think when you have good players like that, people know. And they’re prepared for it. But it’s hard to stop three guys. Maybe you can stop two. Maybe they felt Zach didn’t get off in the first half [five points on 1-of-3 shooting]. But it’s hard to hold a guy down when you play the right way. And I thought our team played the right way.”

LaVine sparked the third-quarter surge with three three-point shots and 11 points. After the Wizards cut a 10-point Bulls lead to five at 96-91 in the final minute of the fourth quarter, LaVine drove to the basket from the wing and converted a three-point play to clinch it at 99-91 with 33 seconds left.

“I got a little bit more aggressive,” said LaVine, who made 7-of-12 shots. “In the first quarter we were getting good shots and good movement, we just missed a lot of them. So second half, I got more aggressive. We took the game over. We made some big stops. But the main thing is, we’re just learning how to win.”