Miller expected to be released from New Orleans hospital Monday: ESPN

Bears tight end Zach Miller is scheduled to be released from New Orleans hospital on Monday, ESPN reported citing anonymous sources.

Miller will have more surgeries to repair ligaments that are damaged in his knee, but doctors at University Medical Center in New Orleans stabilized his leg after they performed emergency surgery last week to save Millers leg from potential amputation.

Doctors repaired the torn popliteal artery in the back of his left knee by grafting a vein from his right leg, coach John Fox said last week. The artery is the main source of blood for his lower leg, whose muscles could not survive for more than six or eight hours without blood flow.

After his knee buckled while making an apparent touchdown catch — which was later overturned by replay — Miller was carted off the field and taken to UMC. He will remain hospitalized in New Orleans, where his wife, Kristen, his father and Bears medical staffers are by his side. Fox said Miller “won’t be coming back to Chicago anytime real soon.”

Zach Miller was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is expected to be released from the hospital Monday. | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Miller, who turned 33 this month, faces an arduous recovery process to resume normal life. His football career is likely over.

Knee dislocations typically feature the tearing of all four major ligaments — the anterior cruciate, posterior cruciate, medial collateral and lateral collateral — and can feature nerve damage as well as the tearing of the artery.

Fixing the artery takes precedence, said Steven Levin, an orthopedic surgeon and sports-medicine specialist at NorthShore University HealthSystem. Doctors must then stabilize his knee, likely with an external fixator, a cagelike device, to protect the repaired artery.

Levin, who does not treat Miller, said knee dislocations are most commonly caused by high-speed car accidents.

“It’s your worst nightmare as an orthopedic surgeon in the field,” Levin said. “It’s a devastating injury.”