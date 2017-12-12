Zach Miller remains a positive influence on rookie QB Mitch Trubisky

Seeing tight end Zach Miller – who is recovering after eight surgeries on his dislocated left knee — around at Halas Halas on Monday was “awesome,” Mitch Trubisky said. But the rookie quarterback hears from Miller all time.

“He texts me almost every day checking up on me,” Trubisky said Tuesday. “And I need to be checking in on him. So I think that just tells you what kind of a person he is. He’s still worried about this team. He wants to continue to see me develop. … So I’m kind of trying to put on a show for him and continue to make him proud.”

Trubisky said it’s important to carry himself with a “positive mindset” and “positive vibe.” Miller’s first visit to Halas Hall since getting injured Oct. 29 in New Orleans certainly helps with that. They were close on and off the field.

Miller caught six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown from Trubisky in four games. Miller’s leaping 25-yard touchdown catch against the Saints — the play in which he was injured — also was inexplicably overturned by the NFL.

Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) hauls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky against the Saints on Sunday. Miller dislocated his left knee on the play — and the touchdown was overturned upon video review. (Butch Dill/AP)

“For him to be in the building, he’s just a positive guy,” Trubisky said. “You want to be around him especially in the situation he’s going through, a bad situation.

“But he’s making the most out of it. He still has a smile on his face, and he’s an incredible person. I can’t say enough about Zach.”

Injury report

Defensive lineman Eddie Goldman (hip), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and safeties Adrian Amos (hamstring) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) returned to practice in limited fashion after missing the Bengals game.

Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest) and receiver Kendall Wright (shoulder) also were limited.

