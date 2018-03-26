Zeke Upshaw, former Chicago prep hoops star, dies after collapsing during game

Zeke Upshaw, a former Chicago high school basketball star, has died two days after collapsing on the court during a game with the G-League’s Grand Rapids Drive. He was 26.

The team announced the news with a statement from Upshaw’s mother, Jewel:

“After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time.”

Upshaw was playing against the Long Island Nets in the fourth quarter Saturday night when the fell to the floor. He was taken off the court in a stretcher and rushed to Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. WOODTV reported that night that he was in cardiac arrest and in critical condition. He had players 29 minutes for the Drive before leaving the game.

Upshaw grew up in Chicago and starred at University of Chicago Laboratory Schools before playing at the college level with Hofstra and Illinois State. He suited up overseas in Slovenia and Luxembourg until joining Grand Rapids in 2016. This was his second season with the team.