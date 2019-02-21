Will Zion Williamson play for Duke again?

Duke standout Zion Williamson reminded basketball fans how fragile college athletes with bright futures can be.

One minute into No. 1 Duke’s 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday, Williamson slipped and blew out his Nike sneaker. He grabbed his right knee in pain.

Williamson, who will likely be the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, didn’t return to the game and it was later reported that he suffered a mild knee sprain.

It’s unclear when Williamson will return to Duke’s lineup, but at the same time, why would he? Why would Williamson — who is projected to make millions in the NBA — put himself at risk to suffer another injury while he’s not getting paid to play?

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury. | Gerry Broome/AP Photo

Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG released their odds for Williamson’s potential return to the Blue Devils on Thursday. They believe there’s a 3-to-2 chance Williamson returns this regular season and 11-to-4 odds he doesn’t play in another college game.

Meanwhile, Williamson wasn’t the only one hurting after his injury. Nike saw its stock drop 1.37 percent — or roughly $3 billion, according to ESPN — less than 24 hours after Williamson’s shoe exploded.

BetOnline.AG projected Adidas as the favorite shoe brand to sign Williamson once he’s eligible.

Here’s a list of other Williamson props (via BetOnline.AG)

When will Zion Williamson return?

Regular Season 3/2

ACC Tournament 7/4

NCAA Tournament 5/3

Does Not Return this Season 11/4

What shoe company will Zion Williamson sign with?

Adidas 5/4

Nike 3/2

Puma 4/1

New Balance 16/1

Under Armour 16/1

Big Baller Brand 100/1

Will Zion Williamson be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft?

YES -1000

NO +500