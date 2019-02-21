Will Zion Williamson play for Duke again?
Duke standout Zion Williamson reminded basketball fans how fragile college athletes with bright futures can be.
One minute into No. 1 Duke’s 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday, Williamson slipped and blew out his Nike sneaker. He grabbed his right knee in pain.
Williamson, who will likely be the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, didn’t return to the game and it was later reported that he suffered a mild knee sprain.
It’s unclear when Williamson will return to Duke’s lineup, but at the same time, why would he? Why would Williamson — who is projected to make millions in the NBA — put himself at risk to suffer another injury while he’s not getting paid to play?
Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG released their odds for Williamson’s potential return to the Blue Devils on Thursday. They believe there’s a 3-to-2 chance Williamson returns this regular season and 11-to-4 odds he doesn’t play in another college game.
Meanwhile, Williamson wasn’t the only one hurting after his injury. Nike saw its stock drop 1.37 percent — or roughly $3 billion, according to ESPN — less than 24 hours after Williamson’s shoe exploded.
BetOnline.AG projected Adidas as the favorite shoe brand to sign Williamson once he’s eligible.
Here’s a list of other Williamson props (via BetOnline.AG)
When will Zion Williamson return?
Regular Season 3/2
ACC Tournament 7/4
NCAA Tournament 5/3
Does Not Return this Season 11/4
What shoe company will Zion Williamson sign with?
Adidas 5/4
Nike 3/2
Puma 4/1
New Balance 16/1
Under Armour 16/1
Big Baller Brand 100/1
Will Zion Williamson be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft?
YES -1000
NO +500