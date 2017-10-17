Zobrist at second, Baez out of Cubs lineup for Game 3 of NLCS

Cubs manager Joe Maddon mixed up his lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS Tuesday, inserting Ben Zobrist at second base for the slumping Javy Baez and batting Kyle Schwarber second while moving Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo down one spot against Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish.

The Cubs have been limited by lefties Clayton Kershaw Rich Hill and a vaunted Dodgers bullpen to three runs in the first two games of the best-of-seven series and trail two games to none.

Baez is 0-for-19 in the postseason. In franchise history, only Jimmy Sheckard in 1906 had a longer streak of hitless at-bats to open a postseason (21).

Maddon said it’s frustrating to not see Baez out there, but he ultimately decided to put Zobrist in his place because he needed another lefty.

Ben Zobrist reacts as he scores on a double by Addison Russell during the fifth inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals. (AP)

“[Baez has] been such a big part of us,” Maddon said before Tuesday’s game. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward because I know the offense is going to come back to him.”

The wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon, possibly setting the stage for a good night for the hitters.

“It may help us. We’ll see. You still have to make contact first. We’ve seen it work both ways,” Maddon said. “You’d think with Kyle pitching like he can, normally it’s lesser contact.

“It’s just a matter of making good at-bats, making your contact, playing our game. I think they should be better rested right now, hopefully.”

Jon Jay is in center field and Jason Heyward in right for the Cubs.

Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the Cubs, whose starting pitchers have posted a 1.98 ERA in seven postseason games. Gametime is 8 p.m. (TBS, 670-AM)

The Cubs lineup:

Ben Zobrist 2B

Kyle Schwarber LF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Jon Jay CF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Kyle Hendricks P

The Dodgers lineup:

Chris Taylor SS

Cody Bellinger 1B

Justin Turner 3B

Yasiel Puig RF

Andre Ethier LF

Chase Utley 2B

Austin Barnes C

Joc Pederson CF

Yu Darvish P

The Dodgers, who swept the Diamondbacks in three games in the NLDS, are on a five-game winning streak to start the postseason and are well-positioned to advance to their first World Series since 1988. Since the League Championship Series expanded to seven games in 1985, only three of the 28 teams that lost the first two games came back to win: the Royals over the Blue Jays in 1985 (seven games), the Cardinals over the Dodgers in 1985 (six games) and the Red Sox over the Yankees in 2004 (seven games).