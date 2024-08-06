The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Measure to streamline IDs for people exiting Illinois prisons, jails poised for Pritzker's signature

Under the measure championed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, former prison inmates and jail detainees are expected to have easier access to IDs to reenter society.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks at a June 2024 press conference in Chicago.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks at a press conference in Chicago in June.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People on their way out of custody from Illinois prisons and jails will soon have easier access to free state IDs under a bill set to be signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The measure pushed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias eliminates the need for inmates and detainees to show physical copies of their birth certificates or Social Security cards in order to line up an ID — a common roadblock for people trying to find housing and work after incarceration.

“We take our IDs for granted, but for people leaving jail, it’s an essential tool for reentry to perform everyday tasks and increase the likelihood of successfully building a productive life,” Giannoulias said ahead of the bill signing.

State lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2803 in May, to give the secretary of state’s office authority to waive the birth certificate requirement for people who have previously held an Illinois license or ID.

They won’t have to show a Social Security card either, as long as state officials can verify their number directly with the federal Social Security Administration.

Inmates and detainees who didn’t previously have an Illinois ID will be able to get one free under a simplified process within 30 days of release.

Advocates have long called for Illinois to streamline the ID system for people leaving custody, who otherwise may not have the basic documentation needed to apply for school, jobs or social services. Similar ID programs have been in place for years in other states including Florida, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Under Illinois’ current system, people awaiting release without the necessary documents are issued a temporary one valid for 90 days, often not long enough to round up the necessary documents for a permanent one.

Giannoulias’ office — which helped draft the bill along with sponsoring state Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, and state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago — said the new measure “will greatly reduce the amount of paperwork and time” it takes to get people set up with permanent IDs.

Forty-four former Cook County Jail detainees have gotten free IDs under a pilot program launched earlier this year by the secretary of state’s office. Giannoulias said he expects that number to skyrocket as the new law expands offerings to all county, state and federal jails in Illinois.

More than 29,000 people were serving state prison sentences as of July 1, according to state figures. About 15,000 people exited the system over the previous year.

Giannoulias’ office said it will host educational seminars at correctional facilities to increase awareness and participation.

The bill will go into effect with Pritzker’s signature, which was scheduled to happen at a Tuesday press conference at the Women’s Justice Institute in Pilsen.

