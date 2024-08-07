The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Springfield Metro/State Politics

Pritzker calls for sheriff's resignation over Sonya Massey shooting

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell hired deputy Sean Grayson and failed in his duty.

By  AP
   
In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024.

In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield on July 6.

Illinois State Police via AP

Share

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Wednesday for the resignation of the sheriff whose deputy fatally wounded Sonya Massey in her home last month after the Black woman called 911 for help.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said Republican Jack Campbell should step down because “the sheriff has failed.”

Sean Grayson, 30, faces three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in the July 6 shooting death of Massey, 36. Campbell, who hired Grayson for the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in May 2023, reiterated his intent Wednesday to stay in the job.

“He has failed to explain how he ended up hiring this deputy sheriff who has been fired from other departments,” Pritzker said of Campbell at an event in Chicago. “He failed to put forward reforms that clearly need to be made, training and other reforms and still has failed to meet with the Massey family.”

There is no evidence Grayson was fired from any previous job. And Pritzker did not elaborate on what “training and other reforms” Campbell should have implemented since the killing.

Grayson has come under scrutiny because — prior to becoming a law enforcement officer — he was kicked out of the Army a decade ago for the first of two drunken driving arrests within a year. His law enforcement career included six jobs in four years, during which he received some reviews that indicated he needed more training and had one disciplinary problem.

Related

Grayson was fired on July 17 for violating use-of-force standards by shooting Massey rather than taking non-lethal action when he felt threatened by a pan of hot water she was holding, according to authorities.

The sheriff signaled Wednesday that he would stay on the job.

“I was overwhelmingly elected to lead the sheriff’s office through both good times and bad,” Campbell said in a statement. “I am fully prepared to continue leading my office and serving the residents of Sangamon County through this difficult period, ensuring we learn from this tragedy and work toward a better future.”

Pritzker, who with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton met with Massey’s family two weeks ago, faulted Campbell for not sitting down with family members.

“At a minimum, listen to them, hear them, and then hopefully, take action,” Pritzker said.

Related

Campbell said he has requested meetings with the family four times through family-designated intermediaries, but none has been accepted. He said he would still like to meet.

He also said he is willing to modify hiring practices but because Sangamon County follows statewide standards, necessary changes should be made statewide.

The sheriff’s office “continues to grieve for Sonya Massey and her family,” Campbell said. “While our grief cannot compare to the pain of the family, our office is trying to heal from within — all employees of the sheriff’s office feel betrayed by one of their own.”

Share
Next Up In Politics
Will Kamala Harris 'Walz' her way into the White House?
Where Chicago DNC hosts will get the parties started
How 'weird' — 1 word put Kamala Harris on path to picking Tim Walz as her running mate
Who is Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor Kamala Harris has picked as her running mate?
Inauguran la tan esperada estación de tren de la Línea Verde en la Avenida Damen
Mayor Johnson calls off meeting to confirm Zoning chair
The Latest
Cubs Mariners Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay to undergo Tommy John surgery
Alzolay has been on the IL since mid-May.
By Maddie Lee
 
A photo of a physical photograph of Miguel Meza and his mother, Ophelia Garcia.
La Voz Chicago
Madre llora por su hijo y un amigo que fueron baleados en Back of the Yards
Miguel Meza y su amigo Carlos Galindo, de 17 años, fueron declarados muertos la noche del tiroteo.
By Emmanuel Camarillo  and Anthony Vazquez
 
Billy Bean
MLB
Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player, dies at 60
Bean died at home on Tuesday after a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukemia.
By AP
 
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Michigan faces Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2023. This becomes huge if both the Buckeyes and Wolverines get past Big Ten title contender No. 7 Penn State.
College Sports
Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gets punishment from NCAA
The NCAA said Harbaugh, who left his alma mater to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after last season’s national championship, “engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations.”
By AP
 
HARRIS WALZ
Columnists
Will Kamala Harris 'Walz' her way into the White House?
Vice President Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on the Democratic presidential election ticket, and the good vibes of the campaign continue as the national convention approaches.
By S. E. Cupp
 