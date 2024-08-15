The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Springfield Politics Business

'One-stop-shop' DMV opens in Melrose Park with expanded business services

The newly renovated west suburban DMV+ facility combines driver and vehicle services, and also offers business services that previously required a trip to either downtown Chicago or Springfield.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias pictured in June 2022.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias pictured in June 2022.

Provided by the Illinois Secretary of State

Share

A west suburban DMV has been overhauled into a one-stop shop designed to cut down on wait times and get more done in a single trip to the counter, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

The newly renovated DMV+ facility opening Thursday in Melrose Park combines driver and vehicle services, and also offers business services that previously required a trip to either downtown Chicago or Springfield.

That means no more jumping from line to line at different stations of the DMV at 1903 N. Mannheim Road, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

“The goal is to get more people in and out of the door more quickly,” Giannoulias said. “We think this is the new model going forward. We’re reinventing the way we do business in every single department.”

The business, index and personnel services now available in Melrose Park are the first offered outside Chicago or the state capital. People can receive certified copies of business records, make filings for LLCs, file trademarks and more. Some of those tasks previously required multiple stops between different state offices.

The Melrose Park site will also process and certify foreign use documents, provide assistance to notaries public, and hold employment testing for current and prospective DMV employees.

Related

Since April, four other DMVs downstate have been upgraded to one-stop shops for driver and vehicle services. The Melrose Park location is the first near Chicago.

In one visit, residents can renew a license or state ID, apply for a REAL ID, register or renew vehicle stickers, order new license plates, register to vote, become an organ donor and more.

The streamlined setup allows for more service stations and appointments, which are required for driver services and can be scheduled at ilsos.gov.

The interior of the new DMV+ facility in Melrose Park, which offers combined driver and vehicle services, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office.

The interior of the new DMV+ facility in Melrose Park, which offers combined driver and vehicle services, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Provided by the Illinois Secretary of State

Share

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In Politics
Former Cook County prosecutor, two Chicago police officers charged with overtime theft
Lake County state's attorney candidates decry 'sexist, racist' cartoon sent by Vernon Township Republicans
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff addresses antisemitism at Chicago fundraiser for Kamala Harris campaign
Glitchy streams, migrant memes, stupid themes show Trump’s playbook is a mess
Pritzker ready for prime time speech at Democratic Convention, with Johnson also among speakers
CTA approves Red Line Extension contracts as estimated cost balloons to $5.3 billion
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, August 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Joliet Catholic’s Daniel Rouse works a drill during football practice.
High School Football
No. 10 Joliet Catholic returns 15 starters, eyes a 16th state championship
The preseason countdown of the top 10 teams in the Super 25 begins with a look at No. 10 Joliet Catholic.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Gena Rowlands
Obituaries
Gena Rowlands, acting powerhouse and star of movies by her director-husband, John Cassavetes, dies
Gena Rowlands earned plaudits for her roles as women in crisis in films directed by her husband, John Cassavetes, then charmed younger audiences in her son’s tear-jerker ‘The Notebook.’
By AP
 
Velus Jones Jr
Bears
Ferreting out the details of Bears RB Velus Jones' college pet
After revealing on “Hard Knocks” that he once owned a ferret, the wide receiver-turned-running back spent six minutes Wednesday detailing the life of “Crash.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Matt Eberflus
Bears
Bears vow best behavior vs. Bengals with league cracking down on fights during practice
Last month, the NFL sent a memo to teams warning them not to fight during joint practices.
By Patrick Finley
 