'One-stop-shop' DMV opens in Melrose Park with expanded business services

A west suburban DMV has been overhauled into a one-stop shop designed to cut down on wait times and get more done in a single trip to the counter, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

The newly renovated DMV+ facility opening Thursday in Melrose Park combines driver and vehicle services, and also offers business services that previously required a trip to either downtown Chicago or Springfield.

That means no more jumping from line to line at different stations of the DMV at 1903 N. Mannheim Road, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

“The goal is to get more people in and out of the door more quickly,” Giannoulias said. “We think this is the new model going forward. We’re reinventing the way we do business in every single department.”

The business, index and personnel services now available in Melrose Park are the first offered outside Chicago or the state capital. People can receive certified copies of business records, make filings for LLCs, file trademarks and more. Some of those tasks previously required multiple stops between different state offices.

The Melrose Park site will also process and certify foreign use documents, provide assistance to notaries public, and hold employment testing for current and prospective DMV employees.

Since April, four other DMVs downstate have been upgraded to one-stop shops for driver and vehicle services. The Melrose Park location is the first near Chicago.

In one visit, residents can renew a license or state ID, apply for a REAL ID, register or renew vehicle stickers, order new license plates, register to vote, become an organ donor and more.

The streamlined setup allows for more service stations and appointments, which are required for driver services and can be scheduled at ilsos.gov.