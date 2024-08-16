Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 16, 2024
When it comes to politics, seniors lead the way

Longtime Democrat says it’s time for young voters to pick up the baton.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
Preston Drummer

Preston Drummer wants young people to pick up the political baton.

Provided

Making big plans late in life is risky.

Take President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ situation.

This time last year, who would have thought Biden would be sidelined because of aging, Harris, a woman of color, would carry the flag for Democrats, and Republicans would embrace former President Donald Trump’s comeback attempt?

A former colleague called me months ago about an aging delegate from Jacksonville, Florida, who would be coming to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

Preston Drummer, a 91-year-old who once called Chicago’s West Side home, had no qualms about making a road trip with his son.

But just like the political landscape, his plans changed dramatically.

“I had planned to attend,” he told me in a recent telephone interview. “I was thinking of bringing my wife, but since then I had to place her in hospice. It is a difficult time.”

Drummer joined the Air Force in 1950, and when he came back to Chicago, he got a job at the railroad retirement board that lasted one day.

“I had just spent two years in Alaska,” he added. “I was looking out the window, and it began to snow. I didn’t want to see any more snow. I left Chicago the next day.”

He ended up in Florida and has been active in political leadership since.

He was a former President Bill Clinton delegate in 1996 and an elected delegate to the Democratic Party National Convention in 2024.

“This would have been just my second convention as a bonafide delegate,” he said. “I would go to conventions but was not an elected delegate. I was looking forward to helping get ... Joe Biden over the top. Things changed. I cast my ballot for (Kamala) Harris. It still is going to be an uphill battle. We can’t take anything for granted.”

Some hopeful person will luck up and get Drummer’s credentials.

“Credentials are passed out daily,” he said. “If you are not there, they give them to someone else. I was going to bring one of my sons with me.”

Drummer has 65-year-old twin sons. His wife, Bernice Veronica Grant, is 88.

I asked Drummer what was his motivation for trying to make the difficult trip.

“Donald Trump,” Drummer said. “Donald Trump is going to get people out. That’s my motivation.”

In the 2020 presidential election, AARP reported “turnout was nearly 67 percent of eligible voters. That was the highest voter turnout in the 21st century... In that election, the highest turnout was among voters ages 65 to 74, at 76%, while the lowest participation rate was in ages 18 to 24, at just over 51%.”

Even though Drummer won’t be at the Chicago convention, he has a message for the younger generation.

“One day if they live long enough, they will get old, and they will need the entitlements that they paid for, " he said. “They will see just how important those benefits are because most of them, from my experience, are living from paycheck to paycheck. They eat, drink and be merry. It’s hard to get some of them to understand they need to provide for the future. We don’t need an administration that is insensitive to our needs. We need to do all we can to save Social Security and expand Medicare and Medicaid.”

Drummer added, “I retired in 1995 and haven’t had a job since. But what does a 1995 dollar look like in the grocery store today?”

