CDOT cancels scheduled bridge lifts for Wednesday evening

The Chicago Dept. of Transportation has canceled a series of bridge lifts scheduled along the Chicago River from the Lower West Side all the way downtown Wednesday evening.

The lifting of bridges from Loomis Street to Wells Street was to begin at 6:30 p.m., but has now been canceled, according to CDOT.

The bridge lifts were necessary to allow a large crane to be moved along the river, but that move has now been rescheduled until Saturday morning, CDOT said.