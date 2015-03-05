Person fatally struck by Metra train near Round Lake

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train Thursday evening near Round Lake, temporarily halting all Milwaukee District / North line trains, according to Metra.

Train No. 2129 was traveling between the Round Lake and Long Lake stations when it hit a pedestrian near Fairfield Road just before 6 p.m., Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

The pedestrian later died, Reile said. Further details about how the incident happened were not immediately available.

The train involved was temporarily halted, and is running again with an 80-minute delay as of 7:15 p.m., Reile said.

The train was due to arrive in Fox Lake at 6:04 p.m., according to Metra.

Details on the person hurt were not immediately available.