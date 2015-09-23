Semi-truck crash on I-355 leaves one person hospitalized

A semi-truck crashed into a median wall on I-355 on Wednesday near southwest suburban Joliet.

About 2:30 p.m., a semi going northbound on I-355, just north of U.S. 6, hit a concrete median wall and spun into the northbound lanes facing eastbound, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The driver of the semi was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, ISP said.

The two right lanes were were blocked for crash investigation and cleanup, but were reopened about 3:30 p.m., ISP said.