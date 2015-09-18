Weekend closures planned for southbound Dan Ryan

The right lane of the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway will be closed for a shoulder drainage project starting Friday night.

Weather permitting, the right lane of the southbound locals lanes will be closed between Garfield Boulevard and 59th Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Garfield Boulevard entrance ramp will also be closed, IDOT said. A second right lane will be closed to allow workers more room to work and move equipment from 12:01 a.m.- 7 a.m. Saturday, 12:01 a.m.- 9 a.m. Sunday and 11 p.m. Sunday – 6 a.m. Monday.

Lanes should open by 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers should allow for extra travel time.