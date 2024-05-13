Teen killed, two critical in Glenview car crash

A teen has died and two other people are in critical condition after a car crash in north suburban Glenview late Sunday night, police said.
Marko Niketic, 17, was driving one of the two vehicles involved in the crash in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue around 11 p.m., Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Niketic, of Glenview, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Three other people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash. Two passengers were both in critical condition and the driver of the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
East Lake Avenue remained closed as of 9 a.m. from Wagner Road to Waukegan Road.
Glenview police and a major crash task force are investigating the incident.
The Latest
Older man knows he needs to move on but can’t shake the deceptive lover from his head.
A man, 40, was on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Madison Street about 7:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting the man in both legs, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Dearborn Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Sunday when four men approached him, two of whom produced knives and stabbed him in the back, police said.
Kierra Coles has been reported missing in South Chicago for nearly 6 years. Diamond Bynum and her nephew King Walker were last seen July 25, 2015, at their home in Gary, Ind.