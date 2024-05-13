Teen killed, two critical in Glenview car crash

A teen has died and two other people are in critical condition after a car crash in north suburban Glenview late Sunday night, police said.

Marko Niketic, 17, was driving one of the two vehicles involved in the crash in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue around 11 p.m., Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Niketic, of Glenview, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash. Two passengers were both in critical condition and the driver of the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

East Lake Avenue remained closed as of 9 a.m. from Wagner Road to Waukegan Road.

Glenview police and a major crash task force are investigating the incident.