Tuesday, May 14, 2024
SUV crashes into Lincolnwood Fannie May

The SUV ended up more than halfway into the building, damaging the wall, cabinets and a counter.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An SUV crashed into a Lincolnwood Fannie May on Tuesday.

An SUV crashed into a Fannie May candy shop storefront in Lincolnwood on Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV ended up more than halfway into the building, damaging the wall, cabinets and a counter.

No one was injured in the crash.

The Latest
Sun Fever Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Caitlin Clark struggles early in WNBA debut before scoring 20 points in Fever's loss to Sun
Clark went scoreless for nearly the first 15 minutes before getting more comfortable in the Fever’s 92-71 loss.
By Associated Press
 
The Mallard family heads South for the first time in "Migration," one of the films showing in summer's children's movie series.
Movies and TV
Regal, AMC, Cinemark theaters announce special summer movie deals for kids
By USA TODAY
 
money.jpeg
Money
13,000 Illinoisans to divvy up $15 million in finance scam settlement
A U.S. lawsuit against financial firm Think Finance alleged the firm deceived borrowers into repaying loans they did not owe. The CFPB’s victims relief fund will disburse $384 million to 191,000 customers across 17 states.
By Kade Heather, GA Reporter
 
REDLINE-080322-9.jpg
Crime
CTA riders, victims recall robberies, attacks: 'I'm very paranoid'
Four robberies or beatings occurred on the Red Line from May 6-10, carried out by at least four young women and a male, Chicago police said in a community alert.
By Mohammad Samra, GA Reporter
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man shot, killed in South Shore
Michael Flagg, 39, was on the street in the 6800 block of South Dante Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 