SUV crashes into Lincolnwood Fannie May

An SUV crashed into a Fannie May candy shop storefront in Lincolnwood on Tuesday afternoon.
The SUV ended up more than halfway into the building, damaging the wall, cabinets and a counter.
No one was injured in the crash.
The Latest
Clark went scoreless for nearly the first 15 minutes before getting more comfortable in the Fever’s 92-71 loss.
A U.S. lawsuit against financial firm Think Finance alleged the firm deceived borrowers into repaying loans they did not owe. The CFPB’s victims relief fund will disburse $384 million to 191,000 customers across 17 states.
Four robberies or beatings occurred on the Red Line from May 6-10, carried out by at least four young women and a male, Chicago police said in a community alert.
Michael Flagg, 39, was on the street in the 6800 block of South Dante Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the head, police said.