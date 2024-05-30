Family of man killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful death lawsuit

Jack Murray routinely called Elk Grove Village police to help in times of emotional distress yet when officers responded to a call in early December they “failed to follow their training,” and fatally shot the 24-year-old steps from his family home, according to a new lawsuit.

“The same people we expected to help, took the life of a beautiful human being,” Murray’s mother, Donna Murray, said at a news conference Thursday, fighting through tears. “Elk Grove Village police had assisted Jack in times of crises past. What went wrong? Who decided to fire and fire so many shots? This should have never happened.”

After months of investigation, attorneys for the family announced Thursday they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Elk Grove Village and five unnamed members of the Elk Grove Police Department. The suit seeks accountability for the “numerous negligent decisions that both violated the policies and norms of reasonable policing and common sense,” attorney Antonio Romanucci said.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, alongside attorney Javier Rodriguez Jr., explains the wrongful death lawsuit filed over the fatal police shooting of Jack Murray in Elk Grove Village.

“Despite their resources, their knowledge and supposed preparation, these officers failed to follow their training and did not utilize any de-escalation tactics, and did not provide Jack with time, physical space, and ultimately the desperate assistance that he had called the police for,” Romanucci said Thursday. “A call to the police for help should never, ever be a death sentence.”

Elk Grove Village officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Murray was a Type 1 diabetic whose behavior could become erratic depending on his insulin levels, according to his family. Murray had also struggled with mental health issues since the age of 14, which when combined with the physical challenges of diabetes could “create a very big storm,” according to his mother.

Murray routinely called Elk Grove Village police when he thought his health or wellness might be in danger and because of this officers “all knew Jack” and the family, his mother said.

On the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2023, it is the “understanding of the family,” that Murray again called the police.

Tom Murray puts a hand on a photo of his son Jack Murray as he walks out after a press conference regarding the fatal police shooting of Jack Murray in Elk Grove at Romanucci & Blandin offices at 321 N. Clark St., Thursday, May 30, 2024. A civil lawsuit has been filed for the police shooting death of Jack Murray in Elk Grove Village. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Elk Grove Village released audio and video footage weeks after the shooting. Family attorneys allege the video was edited to show “a decidedly partial version of the event with a heavy hand of spin.”

In audio released by the village, Murray calls 9-1-1 and tells dispatchers someone is “acting erratic with a knife and seems dangerous.” He quickly becomes confused, and when asked who this person is responds “Mmm … Mmm. Not too sure,” then states the person’s name is Jack Murray. He identifies himself as Jack Murray and when asked if he has a knife ends the call.

The dispatcher calls back and Murray’s father answers, confused, saying they are all in the house together and no one has a knife. Murray’s father can be heard asking him “Jack, do you need help?” and tells him “It’s OK Jack if you do… Talk to me, Jack. Talk to me.”

Dispatchers tell Murray’s father that police are outside and to leave his son alone in the home, he responds “He’s not violent right now.”

Shannon Murray (left) and Tom Murray hold onto one another during a news conference about the fatal police shooting of their son Jack Murray by Elk Grove Village police.

At some point in the call, Murray steps outside and his father tells dispatchers he’s going with him.

In body-worn camera video, released by the village, officers make repeated commands for Murray to put his hands up as he walks down the street in the direction of the police. Officers appear to tase him then seconds later open fire.

It all happens in less than two minutes. Officers opened fire, striking Murray five times, “in plain view” of both of his parents, according to the family’s attorneys.

Romanucci said they are not “running away from the fact that Jack may have had a knife in his hand” but say they still have not been provided any evidence.

Regardless of whether he had a knife, Romanucci said, “there was no fear in that household.” Murray was both mentally and physically impaired at the time, he said.

“They (police) had full body shields, they had tactical gear, they had tasers, they had pepper spray, they had batons if necessary ... they even had the beanbag rifle,” Romanucci said. “They had all of the de-escalation and nonlethal weapons that they could have had. What’s the first thing that happened? Shoot.”

The civil complaint demands a jury trial to determine a dollar amount for compensatory and punitive damages.

Attorneys say they still do not know the full identities and employment status of the officers involved and hope for more information to come forward in discovery.