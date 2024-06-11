The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Teen driver charged with reckless homicide in fatal Elk Grove Village crash

The teen was speeding and driving without headlights when the vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. May 28 in the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads, police said.

By  Charles Keeshan | Daily Herald
   
A memorial of balloons and flowers at the site of a fatal crash May 28 at the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads in Elk Grove Village.

A teen driver was charged with reckless homicide in a fatal crash May 28 in Elk Grove Village.

Steve Zalusky/Daily Herald

A teen driver faces reckless homicide and other charges stemming from a crash last month in Elk Grove Village that killed a 45-year-old Des Plaines woman on her way home from work.

The unnamed teen was speeding and driving without headlights when the vehicles collided about 11:30 p.m. May 28 in the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads, the charges allege.

Authorities said the juvenile was driving a Lexus sedan north on Meacham when it went through a red light and hit a Honda SUV driven east on Biesterfield by Andrea Garcia of Des Plaines.

Garcia, a mother of five, was taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The juvenile, along with an adult and two juvenile passengers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, authorities said.

In addition to reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, the juvenile is charged with aggravated speeding, disobeying a traffic control signal, unlawful concealment of registration and driving without headlights, Elk Grove Village police announced Monday.

The case will be heard within the Cook County Juvenile Justice Division, police said.

A spokeswoman for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 confirmed last month that two of the people in the Lexus were recent graduates of Conant High School in Hoffman Estates and the other two are current Conant students.

