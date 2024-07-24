Tree trimmer shot, armed standoff underway after noise dispute in Schaumburg

Schaumburg police are on the scene of an armed barricaded resident in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive, where they previously came to the aid of a contracted tree trimmer injured by a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the situation was sparked by a noise dispute between the resident and tree trimmer, police said. The initial call was received at 2:50 p.m.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition early Wednesday evening, police said.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System is assisting the Schaumburg Police Department.

Police have advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes and for everyone else to avoid the area.

