The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Tree trimmer shot, armed standoff underway after noise dispute in Schaumburg

Police say a tree trimmer was shot and wounded and a man barricaded himself in his home in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police were still on scene Wednesday evening.

By  Daily Herald
   
Screenshot 2024-07-24 at 8.26.21 PM.png

The 800 block of South Braintree Drive.

Google Maps

Schaumburg police are on the scene of an armed barricaded resident in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive, where they previously came to the aid of a contracted tree trimmer injured by a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the situation was sparked by a noise dispute between the resident and tree trimmer, police said. The initial call was received at 2:50 p.m.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition early Wednesday evening, police said.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System is assisting the Schaumburg Police Department.

Police have advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes and for everyone else to avoid the area.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

