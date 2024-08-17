Hinsdale Little Leaguers get second chance to stay in Little League World Series

A Little League team of 12-year-olds from west suburban Hinsdale is playing ball Sunday in a game that will define its Little League World Series run.

The Hinsdale Little Leaguers, who are this year’s Great Lakes Region champions, will go to bat at 9 a.m. Eastern Time at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after losing their first match in the World Series 0-5 Friday against a team from Hawaii.

The Little League World Series is a double elimination tournament, so Sunday’s game is Hinsdale’s second shot to stay in the competition. They will face South Shore Little League from Staten Island.

“We’re looking for a win tomorrow,” said Nick Peters, vice president of the Hinsdale Little League. “This team is so good, and they fought so hard to get there, so we’re rooting for them hard. But no matter what, this experience is everything.”

Going into the World Series, the Hinsdale Little Leaguers had gone undefeated with a 13-0 record throughout the season, Peters said.

The team had just won the qualifying regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana, when they got the call they were to go straight on a bus to Pennsylvania for the World Series, Peters said. They’re competing against teams across the U.S., alongside teams from other countries like Mexico, Japan and Canada.

Hinsdale’s Alex Vivanco (13) tags out Wailuku, Hawaii’s Brextyn Kamaha’o Hong (18) at third base during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Hinsdale lost the game and has a second chance to stay in the competition on Sunday. Gene J. Puskar/AP

“They’re sharing barracks with Team Australia, which is a super cool experience for them to meet people from the other side of the world,” Peters said.

The team has spent much of its time in Pennsylvania training for Sunday’s game, Peters said.

Meanwhile, fans of the team back at home have been throwing watch parties for the Little Leaguers’ games, Peters said.

“There’s such a community behind this team, and they’re making the town of Hinsdale proud,” Peters said. “Being from a town like Hinsdale with 17,000 people, making it to the World Series is such a huge accomplishment. And they’re representing us so well and carrying themselves in a way that we’re really proud of.”

The Little League World Series tournament started Wednesday and will run through Aug. 25.

Games are broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, as well as streamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV. The Hinsdale Little Leagues are on at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time Sunday.

More information, including the tournament’s bracket can be found on the Little League’s website.