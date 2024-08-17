Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Sports

Hinsdale Little Leaguers get second chance to stay in Little League World Series

The Hinsdale Little Leaguers will go to bat at 9 a.m. Eastern Time at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after losing their first match in the World Series 0-5 Friday against a team from Hawaii.

By  Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
   
Players from the Hinsdale Little Leaguers, this year's Great Lakes Region Champions, participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Players from the Hinsdale Little Leaguers, this year’s Great Lakes Region Champions, participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Tom E. Puskar/AP

Share

A Little League team of 12-year-olds from west suburban Hinsdale is playing ball Sunday in a game that will define its Little League World Series run.

The Hinsdale Little Leaguers, who are this year’s Great Lakes Region champions, will go to bat at 9 a.m. Eastern Time at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after losing their first match in the World Series 0-5 Friday against a team from Hawaii.

The Little League World Series is a double elimination tournament, so Sunday’s game is Hinsdale’s second shot to stay in the competition. They will face South Shore Little League from Staten Island.

“We’re looking for a win tomorrow,” said Nick Peters, vice president of the Hinsdale Little League. “This team is so good, and they fought so hard to get there, so we’re rooting for them hard. But no matter what, this experience is everything.”

Going into the World Series, the Hinsdale Little Leaguers had gone undefeated with a 13-0 record throughout the season, Peters said.

The team had just won the qualifying regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana, when they got the call they were to go straight on a bus to Pennsylvania for the World Series, Peters said. They’re competing against teams across the U.S., alongside teams from other countries like Mexico, Japan and Canada.

Hinsdale's Alex Vivanco (13) tags out Wailuku, Hawaii's Brextyn Kamaha'o Hong (18) at third base during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Hinsdale’s Alex Vivanco (13) tags out Wailuku, Hawaii’s Brextyn Kamaha’o Hong (18) at third base during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Hinsdale lost the game and has a second chance to stay in the competition on Sunday.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

“They’re sharing barracks with Team Australia, which is a super cool experience for them to meet people from the other side of the world,” Peters said.

The team has spent much of its time in Pennsylvania training for Sunday’s game, Peters said.

Meanwhile, fans of the team back at home have been throwing watch parties for the Little Leaguers’ games, Peters said.

“There’s such a community behind this team, and they’re making the town of Hinsdale proud,” Peters said. “Being from a town like Hinsdale with 17,000 people, making it to the World Series is such a huge accomplishment. And they’re representing us so well and carrying themselves in a way that we’re really proud of.”

The Little League World Series tournament started Wednesday and will run through Aug. 25.

Games are broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, as well as streamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV. The Hinsdale Little Leagues are on at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time Sunday.

More information, including the tournament’s bracket can be found on the Little League’s website.

Hinsdale's Dillon Phelan delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Hinsdale’s Dillon Phelan delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Wailuku, Hawaii, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Share
Next Up In News
Man killed in Grand Boulevard shooting
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
1 in custody after Chicago police officer shoots at car in New City
Joe Biden, Monday's prime-time keynote speaker at DNC, to make case to elect Harris
General Iron operating permit rejection by city of Chicago upheld by judge
DNC related events you can attend, no convention credentials needed
The Latest
Madden2.jpg
Sports
Game review for Madden 25 is out, and it's all about the Franchise Mode
Last year, EA Sports took the time to wake up a sleepy game mode that had been stale for years. In Madden 25, however, they took the Franchise Mode to the next level, and it is an improvement that deserves a stellar grade.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was fatally shot Dec. 23, 2021, in Englewood on the South Side.
Crime
Man killed in Grand Boulevard shooting
The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A string of burglaries were reported in July and August in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.
Crime
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.
By Sun-Times staff
 
cpd-08.JPG
Crime
1 in custody after Chicago police officer shoots at car in New City
Officers tried pulling the person over but the driver continued driving. An officer then fired his gun, striking the driver’s car, causing them to stop, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerry Reinsdorf
White Sox
A little diss-track-tion from White Sox' pitiful season
If only it were this easy to rap Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf right out of town.
By Scoop Jackson
 