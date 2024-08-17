Man found dead in vehicle in Buffalo Grove parking lot
Police were called to the parking lot of a Woodman’s Markets store on Deerfield Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo Grove, where they found a man’s body inside a vehicle. An investigation is underway.
A man was found dead inside a blue Chevrolet Equinox on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Woodman’s Markets store at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove, police said.
Police found the body while conducting a wellness check about 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a “foul odor” coming from the car.
A death investigation is ongoing as police and the Lake County coroner’s office examine the body to determine a cause of death.
