Man found dead in vehicle in Buffalo Grove parking lot

A man was found dead inside a blue Chevrolet Equinox on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Woodman’s Markets store at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove, police said.

Police found the body while conducting a wellness check about 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a “foul odor” coming from the car.

A death investigation is ongoing as police and the Lake County coroner’s office examine the body to determine a cause of death.

