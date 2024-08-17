Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Man found dead in vehicle in Buffalo Grove parking lot

Police were called to the parking lot of a Woodman’s Markets store on Deerfield Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo Grove, where they found a man’s body inside a vehicle. An investigation is underway.

By  Daily Herald
   
The Woodman's Markets outlet at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove.

The Woodman’s Markets outlet at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove.

Google Maps

Share

A man was found dead inside a blue Chevrolet Equinox on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Woodman’s Markets store at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove, police said.

Police found the body while conducting a wellness check about 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a “foul odor” coming from the car.

A death investigation is ongoing as police and the Lake County coroner’s office examine the body to determine a cause of death.

Share
Next Up In News
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Joe Biden, Monday's prime-time keynote speaker at DNC, to make case to elect Kamala Harris
William Shatner, Elizabeth Berkley have a star date with fans at 'transformative' Fan Expo Chicago
Hinsdale Little Leaguers get second chance to stay in Little League World Series
Man killed in Grand Boulevard shooting
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
The Latest
skyUSE-081824.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso is difference in Sky's narrow win over Sparks
The promising rookie finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
DNC 2024
Joe Biden, Monday's prime-time keynote speaker at DNC, to make case to elect Kamala Harris
‘The president’s desire is to make a strong case for Harris-Walz and hand off the convention to them, which all week will continue to highlight the Biden-Harris record,’ aides say.
By Lynn Sweet
 
FANEXPO-081824_3.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
William Shatner, Elizabeth Berkley have a star date with fans at 'transformative' Fan Expo Chicago
The 52nd event drew thousands of fans to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for cosplay and community-building. The expo continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
By Erica Thompson
 
Sparks Wings Baskegball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against WNBA, Aces could shift CBA
Hamby’s federal lawsuit — filed Monday in district court in Nevada — highlights need for improved language in the league’s CBA regarding pregnancy.
By Annie Costabile
 
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
Rookie mistake, big plays all part of a day of growth for Rome Odunze
The Bears wide receiver lost a touchdown reception when he couldn’t get his feet inbounds in the back of the end zone (“A mistake by me”). But that incompletion and a 45-yard catch were encouraging signs of a growing chemistry with fellow rookie Caleb Williams.
By Mark Potash
 