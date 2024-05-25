Suenos Test 2

Winsin & Yandel played the penultimate set on Sunday evening. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

People at the Sueños Music Festival Festival-found places to dance all across the grounds at Grant Park. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Panamanian rapper Sech played Sunday’s Sueños Fest May 29, 2022 | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Winsin & Yandel played the penultimate set on Sunday evening. | Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Arcángel performs on the first day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park, Saturday, May 27, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times Pat Nabong/Sun-Times