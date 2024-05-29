Beyond Wonderland music festival at Northerly Island: What to expect, entry rules, transportation and more
The EDM festival is making its way to Chicago for the first time, June 1-2.
Beyond Wonderland, an “Alice in Wonderland"-inspired electronic dance music festival, is coming to Chicago for the first time, June 1- 2.
The two-day festival features artists such as Xavi, Svdden Death, Diplo, Tiësto and Kaskade. They’ll be among the dozens of artists to play themed stages, including “Cheshire Woods,” “Mad Hatter’s Castle” and “Queen’s Domain.”
Here’s what to know if you’re planning on attending the fest’s inaugural Chicago weekend:
How to get to Beyond Wonderland Chicago
The festival will take place at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (1300 S. Linn White Dr.).
Public transit: Festival-goes can take CTA Red, Green, and Orange ‘L’ trains to Roosevelt station, where they can catch a shuttle that will take them near the festival entrance.
CTA bus route #146 also provides service from Roosevelt station to the Museum Campus near the fest, and CTA bus route #130 provides service from the Loop’s Metra stations to Northerly Island.
Parking: Soldier Field and Museum Campus lots will have limited cash parking available, but parking cannot be reserved beforehand.
Rideshare: Beyond Wonderland recommends rideshares drop fans off at the Field Museum turnaroud (464 E McFetridge Dr.) to avoid congestion.
Rideshare pick-up for one hour after the event will be at the corner of Balbo and Columbus. After an hour normal ride-share pick-up can resume.
Beyond Wonderland Chicago bag policy
Small, single-compartment clutch bags no bigger than 6 inches x 9 inches are allowed in the venue. Bags or totes larger than that must be clear and can’t exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches.
All bags will be searched prior to entry.
What to bring, and what’s prohibited
Beyond Wonderland allows:
- Blankets and towels
- Portable chargers
- Empty water bottles and hydration packs
- Lighters and factory-sealed e-cigarette cartridges
- Hand sanitizer and non-aerosol sunscreen
- Sealed gum, chapstick, lipstick, eye drops and makeup
- LED “flow toys” made of soft plastic
Beyond Wonderland prohibits:
- Professional cameras, recording devices and drones
- Air horns or megaphones
- Bikes, rollerblades, skateboards and scooters
- Costumes that resemble public safety uniforms, cleated shoes, helmets, full face-covering masks and flags with political or ideological statements
- Coolers
- Drugs
- Fireworks, sky lanterns and kites
- Glass
- Laser pointers
- Musical instruments
- Sports equipment
- Stickers, flyers, sharpies, spray paint and markers
- Tarps, tents or umbrellas
- Weapons
Beyond Wonderland schedule
Set times will be posted to Beyond Wonderland’s website and their socials in the days leading up to the festival.
Go to their website for the day-by-day lineup.