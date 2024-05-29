The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture Music

Beyond Wonderland music festival at Northerly Island: What to expect, entry rules, transportation and more

The EDM festival is making its way to Chicago for the first time, June 1-2.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Beyond Wonderland music festival at Northerly Island: What to expect, entry rules, transportation and more
Tiesto performs Saturday night at Pride in the Park in Grant Park.

Tiesto performs at Pride in the Park in Grant Park in 2021. The artist is among the musicmakers at this year’s Beyond Wonderland.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times, File

Beyond Wonderland, an “Alice in Wonderland"-inspired electronic dance music festival, is coming to Chicago for the first time, June 1- 2.

The two-day festival features artists such as Xavi, Svdden Death, Diplo, Tiësto and Kaskade. They’ll be among the dozens of artists to play themed stages, including “Cheshire Woods,” “Mad Hatter’s Castle” and “Queen’s Domain.”

Related

Here’s what to know if you’re planning on attending the fest’s inaugural Chicago weekend:

How to get to Beyond Wonderland Chicago

The festival will take place at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (1300 S. Linn White Dr.).

Public transit: Festival-goes can take CTA Red, Green, and Orange ‘L’ trains to Roosevelt station, where they can catch a shuttle that will take them near the festival entrance.

CTA bus route #146 also provides service from Roosevelt station to the Museum Campus near the fest, and CTA bus route #130 provides service from the Loop’s Metra stations to Northerly Island.

Parking: Soldier Field and Museum Campus lots will have limited cash parking available, but parking cannot be reserved beforehand.

Rideshare: Beyond Wonderland recommends rideshares drop fans off at the Field Museum turnaroud (464 E McFetridge Dr.) to avoid congestion.

Rideshare pick-up for one hour after the event will be at the corner of Balbo and Columbus. After an hour normal ride-share pick-up can resume.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago bag policy

Small, single-compartment clutch bags no bigger than 6 inches x 9 inches are allowed in the venue. Bags or totes larger than that must be clear and can’t exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches.

All bags will be searched prior to entry.

What to bring, and what’s prohibited

Beyond Wonderland allows:

  • Blankets and towels
  • Portable chargers
  • Empty water bottles and hydration packs
  • Lighters and factory-sealed e-cigarette cartridges
  • Hand sanitizer and non-aerosol sunscreen
  • Sealed gum, chapstick, lipstick, eye drops and makeup
  • LED “flow toys” made of soft plastic

Beyond Wonderland prohibits:

  • Professional cameras, recording devices and drones
  • Air horns or megaphones
  • Bikes, rollerblades, skateboards and scooters
  • Costumes that resemble public safety uniforms, cleated shoes, helmets, full face-covering masks and flags with political or ideological statements
  • Coolers
  • Drugs
  • Fireworks, sky lanterns and kites
  • Glass
  • Laser pointers
  • Musical instruments
  • Sports equipment
  • Stickers, flyers, sharpies, spray paint and markers
  • Tarps, tents or umbrellas
  • Weapons

Beyond Wonderland schedule

Set times will be posted to Beyond Wonderland’s website and their socials in the days leading up to the festival.

Go to their website for the day-by-day lineup.

Next Up In Entertainment
Things to do in Chicago May 30-June 5: The Mix
Wiz Khalifa on music lineup for Mundelein music, weed festival
A collection of jewelry — one of the city's best-kept secrets — finally comes into the light
'Eric' piles on the misery of Benedict Cumberbatch's bitter puppeteer
Dear Abby: She’s not invited, but son’s girlfriend shows up anyway
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The Latest
evanston-032321-03-copy.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Evanston’s reparations program violates equal protection in U.S. Constitution, lawsuit claims
The conservative group Judicial Watch filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the city’s reparations program meant to make amends for historical wrongs against Black residents violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
By Kade Heather
 
University of Chicago - University of Chicago students walk to and from the main quadrangle.
Coronavirus
University of Chicago settles class-action COVID tuition lawsuit for $4.95 million
The suit, filed in 2020, claimed students were entitled to partial tuition refunds after the school switched to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualify will receive at least $25.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Marijuana Daily Use
Editorials
Daily marijuana use is increasing. That's cause for concern.
Millions of people drinking daily was already a problem, and millions more now getting high is another. Adults have to be smart about the risks of heavy cannabis use.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
Cubs unhappy with balk call against Héctor Neris in extra-innings win against Brewers
After two Cubs ejections mid-game Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell expanded on his stance the next day.
By Maddie Lee
 
A door into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
News
Federal judge won't step down in Jon Burge lawsuits
Lawyers for the city said U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings had a conflict because he signed onto a report about torture by Chicago police. Cummings says city lawyers did not try to remove another judge — who once prosecuted Burge.
By Andy Grimm
 