Beyond Wonderland music festival at Northerly Island: What to expect, entry rules, transportation and more

Beyond Wonderland, an “Alice in Wonderland"-inspired electronic dance music festival, is coming to Chicago for the first time, June 1- 2.

The two-day festival features artists such as Xavi, Svdden Death, Diplo, Tiësto and Kaskade. They’ll be among the dozens of artists to play themed stages, including “Cheshire Woods,” “Mad Hatter’s Castle” and “Queen’s Domain.”

Here’s what to know if you’re planning on attending the fest’s inaugural Chicago weekend:

How to get to Beyond Wonderland Chicago

The festival will take place at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (1300 S. Linn White Dr.).

Public transit: Festival-goes can take CTA Red, Green, and Orange ‘L’ trains to Roosevelt station, where they can catch a shuttle that will take them near the festival entrance.

CTA bus route #146 also provides service from Roosevelt station to the Museum Campus near the fest, and CTA bus route #130 provides service from the Loop’s Metra stations to Northerly Island.

Parking: Soldier Field and Museum Campus lots will have limited cash parking available, but parking cannot be reserved beforehand.

Rideshare: Beyond Wonderland recommends rideshares drop fans off at the Field Museum turnaroud (464 E McFetridge Dr.) to avoid congestion.

Rideshare pick-up for one hour after the event will be at the corner of Balbo and Columbus. After an hour normal ride-share pick-up can resume.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago bag policy

Small, single-compartment clutch bags no bigger than 6 inches x 9 inches are allowed in the venue. Bags or totes larger than that must be clear and can’t exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches.

All bags will be searched prior to entry.

What to bring, and what’s prohibited

Beyond Wonderland allows:



Blankets and towels

Portable chargers

Empty water bottles and hydration packs

Lighters and factory-sealed e-cigarette cartridges

Hand sanitizer and non-aerosol sunscreen

Sealed gum, chapstick, lipstick, eye drops and makeup

LED “flow toys” made of soft plastic

Beyond Wonderland prohibits:



Professional cameras, recording devices and drones

Air horns or megaphones

Bikes, rollerblades, skateboards and scooters

Costumes that resemble public safety uniforms, cleated shoes, helmets, full face-covering masks and flags with political or ideological statements

Coolers

Drugs

Fireworks, sky lanterns and kites

Glass

Laser pointers

Musical instruments

Sports equipment

Stickers, flyers, sharpies, spray paint and markers

Tarps, tents or umbrellas

Weapons

Beyond Wonderland schedule

Set times will be posted to Beyond Wonderland’s website and their socials in the days leading up to the festival.

Go to their website for the day-by-day lineup.