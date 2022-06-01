Summer Guide 2022: Music fans will have plenty to choose from when it comes to concerts
Catch live tunes all summer long at venues — indoors and out — across the Chicago area.
The sun is out, the sky is blue, it’s time to catch some live tunes!
Chicago’s vibrant music scene is amping up for a jam-packed summer with sounds from every genre under the sun. Concerts are popping up in area venues large and small, in neighborhood bars and festivals in and around Chicago.
We’ve listed some of the summer’s must-see music, from jazz to jam bands and everything in between:
All Summer Long
Ravinia Festival. Pitbull, Erykah Badu, Common, Diana Ross and Grace Potter are just a few of the artists you can listen to under the stars at the Highland Park annual extravaganza, this year running through Sept. 18. Visit ravinia.org
Grant Park Music Festival with the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 15-Aug. 20. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Jazzin’ at the Shedd with Detour JazFunk, Rio Bamba, Michele Thomas Quartet and more. June 15-Aug. 31. The Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. $14.95-$39.95; sheddaquarium.org
Naper Nights with The Prince Experience, Soul 2 the Bone, Red NOT Chili Peppers and more. June 17-Aug. 20. Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. $15-$20; napersettlement.org
Chicago SummerDance with Salsa, Polka, Swing and more. June 18-Sept. 17. Spirit of Music Gardens, 331 E. Randolph St. and citywide. Free. chicagosummerdance.com
Summer Breeze Concert Series with Shining Star, The Flat Cats and The Chicago Experience. July 9-Aug. 27. Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg. Free. parkfun.com
Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series with The Greatest Piano Men, Magic of Motown, Frida Fiesta! and more. July 15-Aug. 5. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. atthemac.org
Rockin’ in the Park with Rush Tribute Project, Bruce in the USA & Deadfest, Motley Inc. and more. Through Sept. 1. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com
Live on the Lake! Performers TBA. Through Sept. 4. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Jazz’n on the Steps Through Sept. 25. St. Moses The Black Parish, 331 E. 71st St. Free. southsidejazzcoalition.org
June
The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale - From Africa June 5. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Free. musicinst.org/chorale
Chicago Blues Festival June 9-12. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us
Chi-Soul Fest June 11-12. Performers TBA. Navy Pier Beer Garden and the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawn, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org
Departure (Journey Tribute) June 16. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com
Summer Smash with Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug x Gunna, Wiz Khalifa and more. June 17-19. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $275-$450; thesummersmash.com
Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long June 18. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40; metropolisarts.com
Elvis My Way Starring Brandon Bennett June 18-19. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; artistsloungelive.com
Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond June 23. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40-$45; metropolisarts.com
River North Live Music Festival with The Calling,Emo Night Brooklyn, Michigander,Baysikand more. June 24-26. River Park at theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza. $10-$12; rivernorthlive.com
Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan & Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest. June 25. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI. $66.25+; summerfest.com
Leaders of the Pack Starring the Lovettes June 25-26. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; artistsloungelive.com
Pride in the Park with The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Saucy Santana, Rebecca Black and more. June 25-26. Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E. Monroe St. $45-$300; prideparkchi.com
July
Square Roots Festival with Bob Mould, Guided by Voices, Dehd and more. July 8-10. Lincoln Ave. between Montrose Ave. and Wilson Ave. Free. squareroots.org
Michael Franti & Spearhead with Arrested Development. July 9. Ravinia Pavilion, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$110; ravinia.org
Passport Vibes: Afrobeat Street Festival Lineup TBA. July 9. The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Free. passportvibesfest.com
Ticket to the Moon (ELO Tribute) July 14. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com
Pitchfork Music Festival with The National, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, The Roots and more. July 15-17. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $99-$399; pitchforkmusicfestival.com
Heatwave Music Festival with Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto and more. July 16-17. Douglass Park, W. Ogden Ave. and S. Sacramento Dr. $99-$448; heatwavemusicfestival.com
The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal. July 17. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $38+; tinleyparkamphitheater.com
Wicker Park Fest with Masked Intruder, Ric Wilson, Archers of Loaf and more. July 22-24. N. Milwaukee Ave. between N. Damen Ave. and N. Wolcott Ave. $10 suggested donation; wickerparkfest.com
Leslie Odom Jr. with Marin Alsop and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. July 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $15-$125; ravinia.org
Lollapalooza with Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Doja Cat, J.Cole and more. July 28-31. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $125-$4,200; lollapalooza.com
August
American English (Beatles Tribute) Aug. 4. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com
Windy City Smokeout with Willie Nelson & Family, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and more. Aug. 4-7. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $44.95+; windycitysmokeout.com
Elton John Aug. 5. Soldier Field Stadium, 425 E. McFetridge Dr. $159+; chicago-theater.com
Grant Park Chorus Aug. 8. South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com
Fitz and The Tantrums & Andy Grammer Aug. 12. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $35-$199; paramountaurora.com
My House Music Festival with DJ Sneak, Farley, Ralphie Rosario, Jackmaster Funk and more. Aug. 13-14. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $30-$125; myhousemusicfest.com
Ruido Fest with Cuco, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Cypress Hill and more. Aug. 19-21. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $99.99-$599.99; ruidofest.com
Sunday in the Park with Lyric with the Lyric Opera Orchestra. Aug. 21. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free. lyricopera.org
Alicia Keys Aug. 23. Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. $54+; chicago-theater.com
Leon Bridges Aug. 24. Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. $48+; chicago-theater.com
Dreamgirls directed by Christopher Betts. Aug. 31-Oct. 16. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Ticket prices TBA. paramountaurora.com
September
Chicago Jazz Festival Sept. 1-4. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. chicago.gov
Out of Space at Temperance with Houndmouth, Car Seat Headrest, Neko Case, Steel Pulse and more. Sept. 1-4. Temperance Beer Co., 2000 Dempster St., Evanston. $35-$40; outofspaceconcerts.com
Michael Bublé Sept. 2. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont. $109+; chicago-theater.com
ARC Music Festival with Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim and more. Sept 2-4. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $279-$999; arcmusicfestival.com
North Coast Music Festival with Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson and more. Sept. 2-4. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $73.57-$391.50; northcoastfestival.com
The Lumineers Sept. 3. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $85+; chicago-theater.com
Small Venue Must-Sees
Tiny Moving Parts with This Wild Life and In Her Own Words. June 9. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $25; bottomlounge.com
Liily with Catcher. June 29. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $15-$17; emptybottle.com
Umi June 30. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $23-$89; lh-st.com
Corinne Bailey Rae with Malia. July 5. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $38-$60; thaliahallchicago.com
Spirit of the Bear July 15. Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. $10+; hideoutchicago.com
Sleigh Bells Aug. 5. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $29-$35; metrochicago.com
Jorja Smith Aug. 25. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$129.50; saltshedchicago.com