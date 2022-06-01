Summer Guide 2022: Music fans will have plenty to choose from when it comes to concerts

The sun is out, the sky is blue, it’s time to catch some live tunes!

Chicago’s vibrant music scene is amping up for a jam-packed summer with sounds from every genre under the sun. Concerts are popping up in area venues large and small, in neighborhood bars and festivals in and around Chicago.

We’ve listed some of the summer’s must-see music, from jazz to jam bands and everything in between:

All Summer Long

Ravinia Festival. Pitbull, Erykah Badu, Common, Diana Ross and Grace Potter are just a few of the artists you can listen to under the stars at the Highland Park annual extravaganza, this year running through Sept. 18. Visit ravinia.org

Grant Park Music Festival with the Grant Park Orchestra and more. June 15-Aug. 20. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Jazzin’ at the Shedd with Detour JazFunk, Rio Bamba, Michele Thomas Quartet and more. June 15-Aug. 31. The Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. $14.95-$39.95; sheddaquarium.org

Naper Nights with The Prince Experience, Soul 2 the Bone, Red NOT Chili Peppers and more. June 17-Aug. 20. Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. $15-$20; napersettlement.org

Chicago SummerDance with Salsa, Polka, Swing and more. June 18-Sept. 17. Spirit of Music Gardens, 331 E. Randolph St. and citywide. Free. chicagosummerdance.com

Pitbull headlines Ravinia on Aug. 25.| Getty

Summer Breeze Concert Series with Shining Star, The Flat Cats and The Chicago Experience. July 9-Aug. 27. Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg. Free. parkfun.com

Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series with The Greatest Piano Men, Magic of Motown, Frida Fiesta! and more. July 15-Aug. 5. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. atthemac.org

Rockin’ in the Park with Rush Tribute Project, Bruce in the USA & Deadfest, Motley Inc. and more. Through Sept. 1. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com

Live on the Lake! Performers TBA. Through Sept. 4. Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Jazz’n on the Steps Through Sept. 25. St. Moses The Black Parish, 331 E. 71st St. Free. southsidejazzcoalition.org

Bring a picnic blanket and listen to some classical tunes at the Grant Park Music Festival, June 15-Aug. 20. Pavilion seating also available.| Patrick L. Pyszka/ City of Chicago

June

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale - From Africa June 5. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Free. musicinst.org/chorale

Chicago Blues Festival June 9-12. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. chicagobluesfestival.us

Chi-Soul Fest June 11-12. Performers TBA. Navy Pier Beer Garden and the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawn, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.org

Departure (Journey Tribute) June 16. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com

Summer Smash with Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug x Gunna, Wiz Khalifa and more. June 17-19. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $275-$450; thesummersmash.com

Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long June 18. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40; metropolisarts.com

Elvis My Way Starring Brandon Bennett June 18-19. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; artistsloungelive.com

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond June 23. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40-$45; metropolisarts.com

River North Live Music Festival with The Calling,Emo Night Brooklyn, Michigander,Baysikand more. June 24-26. River Park at theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza. $10-$12; rivernorthlive.com

Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan & Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest. June 25. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI. $66.25+; summerfest.com

Toronzo Cannon is among the artists set for the Chicago Blues Festival, June 9-12.| Mike White/City of Chicago

Leaders of the Pack Starring the Lovettes June 25-26. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; artistsloungelive.com

Pride in the Park with The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Saucy Santana, Rebecca Black and more. June 25-26. Butler Field, Grant Park, 377 E. Monroe St. $45-$300; prideparkchi.com

Catch big-name bands at Pride in the Park, June 25-26, at Grant Park.| Courtesy Adam Alexander Photography

July

Square Roots Festival with Bob Mould, Guided by Voices, Dehd and more. July 8-10. Lincoln Ave. between Montrose Ave. and Wilson Ave. Free. squareroots.org

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Arrested Development. July 9. Ravinia Pavilion, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $49-$110; ravinia.org

Passport Vibes: Afrobeat Street Festival Lineup TBA. July 9. The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Free. passportvibesfest.com

Ticket to the Moon (ELO Tribute) July 14. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com

Pitchfork Music Festival with The National, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, The Roots and more. July 15-17. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $99-$399; pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Heatwave Music Festival with Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto and more. July 16-17. Douglass Park, W. Ogden Ave. and S. Sacramento Dr. $99-$448; heatwavemusicfestival.com

The Black Keys with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal. July 17. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $38+; tinleyparkamphitheater.com

Wicker Park Fest with Masked Intruder, Ric Wilson, Archers of Loaf and more. July 22-24. N. Milwaukee Ave. between N. Damen Ave. and N. Wolcott Ave. $10 suggested donation; wickerparkfest.com

Leslie Odom Jr. with Marin Alsop and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. July 24. Ravinia Pavilion, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $15-$125; ravinia.org

Lollapalooza with Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Doja Cat, J.Cole and more. July 28-31. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. $125-$4,200; lollapalooza.com

August

American English (Beatles Tribute) Aug. 4. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free. rosemont.com

Windy City Smokeout with Willie Nelson & Family, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and more. Aug. 4-7. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $44.95+; windycitysmokeout.com

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is among the lineup for Windy City Smokeout in August.| Getty Images

Elton John Aug. 5. Soldier Field Stadium, 425 E. McFetridge Dr. $159+; chicago-theater.com

Grant Park Chorus Aug. 8. South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. Free. grantparkmusicfestival.com

Fitz and The Tantrums & Andy Grammer Aug. 12. RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $35-$199; paramountaurora.com

My House Music Festival with DJ Sneak, Farley, Ralphie Rosario, Jackmaster Funk and more. Aug. 13-14. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $30-$125; myhousemusicfest.com

Ruido Fest with Cuco, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Cypress Hill and more. Aug. 19-21. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $99.99-$599.99; ruidofest.com

Sunday in the Park with Lyric with the Lyric Opera Orchestra. Aug. 21. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free. lyricopera.org

Alicia Keys Aug. 23. Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. $54+; chicago-theater.com

Leon Bridges Aug. 24. Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. $48+; chicago-theater.com

Dreamgirls directed by Christopher Betts. Aug. 31-Oct. 16. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Ticket prices TBA. paramountaurora.com

September

The Lumineers will headline Wrigley Field on Sept. 3.| Getty Images

Chicago Jazz Festival Sept. 1-4. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free. chicago.gov

Out of Space at Temperance with Houndmouth, Car Seat Headrest, Neko Case, Steel Pulse and more. Sept. 1-4. Temperance Beer Co., 2000 Dempster St., Evanston. $35-$40; outofspaceconcerts.com

Michael Bublé Sept. 2. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont. $109+; chicago-theater.com

ARC Music Festival with Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim and more. Sept 2-4. Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. $279-$999; arcmusicfestival.com

North Coast Music Festival with Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson and more. Sept. 2-4. SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $73.57-$391.50; northcoastfestival.com

The Lumineers Sept. 3. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St. $85+; chicago-theater.com

Small Venue Must-Sees

Attend a live show at one of the many small venues Chicago has to offer. Joshua Mellin

Tiny Moving Parts with This Wild Life and In Her Own Words. June 9. Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. $25; bottomlounge.com

Liily with Catcher. June 29. Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $15-$17; emptybottle.com

Umi June 30. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $23-$89; lh-st.com

Corinne Bailey Rae with Malia. July 5. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $38-$60; thaliahallchicago.com

Spirit of the Bear July 15. Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. $10+; hideoutchicago.com

Sleigh Bells Aug. 5. Metro, 3730 N. Clark St. $29-$35; metrochicago.com

Jorja Smith Aug. 25. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$129.50; saltshedchicago.com

