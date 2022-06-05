Summer Guide 2022: Plenty of laughs on the horizon this summer in Chicago

Looking for laughs this summer?
Here are some of the comedy offerings across the Chicago area in the months ahead:
- The Second City. 110th mainstage revue, “Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not,” now playing, Second City, 1608 N. Wells. Tickets: $29+; secondcity.com.
- Kurt Braunohler. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. June 3-4. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$48; thedentheatre.com
- Sarah Colonna. June 10-12 (two shows nightly). Zanie’s Comedy Nightclub, 1548 N. Wells, $30+; chicago.zanies.com
- “The Second City e.t.c.’s 46th Revue”: Actors under the direction of Jerry Minor begin the process of creating the company’s next sketch show in front of an audience. Performances begin June 16, $29+; secondcity.com
- Morgan Murphy. 8 p.m. June 16, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. June 17-18. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com
- Mark Normand. 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 17. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $39.75; jamusa.com
- Ari Shaffir. 7 p.m. June 18. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $34.50-48.50; jamusa.com
- Akaash Singh. 7 and 9:15 p.m. June 18. Zanie’s Comedy Nightclub, 5437 Park Pl., Rosemont,$35. rosemont.zanies.com
- Hari Kondabolu. 7 p.m. June 23, 7, 9:15 p.m. June 24-25. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $19-$46; thedentheatre.com
- Summer Comedy Bash. With Fat Joe & the Terror Squad, Tommy Davidson, Flame Monroe, Torrei Hart, Mo’ Good and more. 8 p.m. July 2. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., $105+; ticketmaster.com
- Neal Brennan. 7:15 p.m. July 7-8, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. July 9. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $16-$36; thedentheatre.com
- Hannah Gadsby. 7 p.m. July 13. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $47+; ticketmaster.com
- John Mulaney. 8 p.m. July 14-16. United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $50+; ticketmaster.com
- Hannah Einbinder. 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$35; thedentheatre.com
- “Weird Al” Yankovic. 8 p.m. July 15-16. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $35-$85; jamusa.com
- Tim Heidecker. 7 p.m. July 22. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $40.50-$50.50; jamusa.com
- Celeste Barber. 7 p.m. July 29. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $58+; ticketmaster.com
- Ron Funches. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $26-$43; thedentheatre.com
- Jourdain Fisher. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com
- Laurie Kilmartin. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$35; thedentheatre.com
- Steve Trevino. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $39; jamusa.com
- Dave Attell. 8 p.m. Aug. 18, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Aug. 19-20. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$50; thedentheatre.com
