Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Sun-Times staff and wire reports

Illinois Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter chats with members of the Illinois delegation during breakfast — before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention — at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport hotel in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
RNC UPDATES: Illinois Republican goes viral after confronting 'obnoxious' Gaetz on convention floor
Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter berated the scandal-plagued Florida congressman for trying to embarrass former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a television interview.
By Sun-Times staff and wire reports
 